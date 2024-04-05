The Latest News On Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV Show
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Get ready to bend and snap like never before, because not only are we getting a Legally Blonde 3 movie, but a Legally Blonde TV show is also reportedly in the works! The new Prime Video series will serve as a spinoff of The Morning Show star's franchise from the early 2000s (plus Legally Blondes — IYKYK). And while the plot details are being kept a secret for now, we do have some important initial info that'll make you want to use legal jargon in everyday life ;).
From the creatives working behind the scenes to Reese Witherspoon's involvement (plus where you can watch Legally Blonde right now), here's everything you need to know about the new TV show.
Is there a Legally Blonde TV show?
Yes, a Legally Blonde TV show is coming to Prime Video! Deadline sources say Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will be behind the series based on the beloved film franchise. Nobody knows Legally Blonde as well as Reese, so if she has any kind of creative input, I know it's going to be worth watching!
Who's working on Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show?
The new Legally Blonde TV show will reportedly be written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who developed and executive produced Gossip Girl. Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt will also work on the series alongside Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter.
When can I watch Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show?
The new Legally Blonde TV show is in the earliest stages of pre-production right now, so it'll be quite a while before we're able to cozy up on the couch to watch (wearing our best pink pajamas, of course). Until then, you can stream Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, and Legally Blondes on Max as many times as you want.
Will Reese Witherspoon be in the Legally Blonde TV show?
There's no word on the cast yet, but I would love for Reese Witherspoon to make a cameo! Could it really be a Legally Blonde story *without* a reference to Elle Woods?! (This could also be the perfect opportunity for Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe to make her acting debut!) Either way, it looks like Reese will still be involved in the production of the show.
How old was Reese Witherspoon when she shot Legally Blonde?
Reese Witherspoon was around 24 or 25 years old when she shot the first Legally Blonde movie. Aside from the fact that Reese embodies Elle Woods better than anyone, her age works perfectly because Elle is a college senior at the beginning of the film, meaning the character is also in her early 20s.
What would you like to see in Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde TV show?
