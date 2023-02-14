Calling All Entrepreneurs – Apply For A Selfmade Scholarship Today!
Excited about a new business idea but not sure where to start? Or looking to take your existing business to the next level? Selfmade has led more than 3,500 women in their business journeys through on-demand courses, weekly workshops, 1:1 mentorship sessions, fireside chats with leading moguls, and localized meet-ups around the world. Now Selfmade’s founding sponsor, Office Depot OfficeMax, is funding 400 scholarships this year to a free Selfmade membership.
What Is Selfmade?
Led by Brit + Co’s founder, Brit Morin, Selfmade brings together women at every startup stage to help them succeed and reach their work + life goals. Past speakers and instructors included Sara Blakely (Founder, SPANX), Shiza Shahid (Founder, Our Place), Jennifer Hyman (Founder, Rent The Runway), Beatrice Dixon (Co-Founder, The Honey Pot), and many more.
Features and benefits of the Selfmade membership include:
- On-demand instruction in all facets of how to launch, grow, and scale a company
- 1:1 mentoring with leading industry experts
- Weekly workshops led by seasoned business coaches
- Q+A’s with A-list female founders, CEOs, and venture capitalists
- Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets, and more
- Access to world-class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing
- A custom-built virtual community
- Digital and IRL member-matching initiatives
- Access to the world’s top female entrepreneurs and coaches
Office Depot OfficeMax provides 400 scholarships to Selfmade to focus on underserved female entrepreneurs, primarily women of color. These scholarships provide access to top-tier resources to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs tackle everything from choosing an idea to growing a business and more, year-round.
What Selfmade Alum Are Saying
Selfmade alum Kelly Williamson, founder of True Scoops make-at-home ice cream, participated in Selfmade to help her network, grow her business, and learn how to pitch to investors. In this video, she shares her journey from how it started to how it’s going.
When asked about the life-changing opportunity Selfmade and Office Depot provided, Kelly’s energy was contagious. "My advice to entrepreneurs thinking about joining Selfmade is to just go for it. Life is too short to not try what you really want to do. It’s the most rewarding experience running your own business, especially when it’s your passion,” she says.
Learn more about what our Selfmade alums are saying about this life-changing course at Selfmade Success Stories.
How to Apply
Selfmade scholarship registration is currently open for 2023. We will be accepting applicants from February 14 to March 14. For more information on Selfmade, visit TrySelfmade.com and to nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, visit officedepot.com/scholarship.