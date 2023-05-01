Build Your Small Business With Selfmade! Scholarships Now Open
You have a big idea for a small business, but taking the leap or even getting what you’ve started to the next level takes a village. There’s the business model, branding, marketing, funding, community building, and more. Enter Selfmade. Selfmade has led more than 3,500 women in their business journeys through on-demand courses, weekly workshops, 1:1 mentorship sessions, fireside chats with leading moguls, and localized meetups around the world. This May we’re celebrating small business owners with Selfmade’s founding sponsor, Office Depot OfficeMax, who will be funding 400 scholarships this year (the last scholarship cohort of 2023!) to a free Selfmade membership.
What Is Selfmade?
Founded by Brit + Co’s founder Brit Morin, Selfmade brings together women at every startup stage to help them succeed and reach their work + life goals. Past speakers and instructors included Sara Blakely (Founder, SPANX), Shiza Shahid (Founder, Our Place), Jennifer Hyman (Founder, Rent The Runway), Beatrice Dixon (Co-Founder, The Honey Pot), and many more.
Features and benefits of the Selfmade membership include:
- 3 pitch competitions each year
- On-demand instruction in all facets of how to launch, grow, and scale a company
- 1:1 mentoring with leading industry experts
- Weekly workshops led by seasoned business coaches
- Fireside chats with A-list female founders, CEOs, and venture capitalists
- Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets, and more
- A custom-built virtual community
- Digital and IRL member-matching initiatives
- Access to the world’s top female entrepreneurs and coaches
Office Depot OfficeMax provides 400 scholarships in 2023 to Selfmade to focus on female entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities. These scholarships provide access to top-tier resources to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs tackle everything from choosing an idea to growing a business and more, year-round.
What Selfmade Members Are Saying
Selfmade member Kelly Williamson, founder of True Scoops make-at-home ice cream, participated in Selfmade to help her network, grow her business, and learn how to pitch to investors. In this video, she shares her journey from how it started to how it’s going.
When asked about the life-changing opportunity Selfmade and Office Depot provided, Kelly’s energy was contagious. "My advice to entrepreneurs thinking about joining Selfmade is to just go for it. Life is too short to not try what you really want to do. It’s the most rewarding experience running your own business, especially when it’s your passion,” she says.
Learn more about what our Selfmade members are saying about this life-changing business accelerator at Selfmade Success Stories.
How to ApplySelfmade scholarship registration is currently open for 2023. We will be accepting applicants from May 1 to May 31. For more information on Selfmade, visit TrySelfmade.com and to nominate yourself or someone you know for a scholarship, visit officedepot.com/scholarship
.