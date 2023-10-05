5 Motivating Ways to Set Boundaries As a Business Owner
Setting boundaries as a business owner is so important for your well-being, productivity, and overall success. “Business boundaries are the limits that define the acceptable behavior and actions within an organization,” says Selfmade coach Emily Merrell in her workshop Boundaries as a Business Owner. “Boundaries are important because they help prevent conflict and improve productivity while creating a safe work environment too.”
Define your work hours
Merrell says to make sure to establish those boundaries early on with clients, employees, and in your personal relationships. “My boundary is that I don’t respond to Slack [messages] on weekends or outside of working hours,” she says.
Inspired by her Indian childhood tradition of eating on naturally fallen palm leaves, Pallavi Pande launched Dtocs, a sustainable alternative to single-use tableware. “Dtocs was born out of my nostalgia and desire to share my heritage with my daughters, while also caring for the planet.”
Prioritize self care
Every morning, Pallavi takes a walk with her husband in their Portland, Oregon neighborhood to reflect on the brand’s mission and goals for the business, exploring how to infuse Indian traditions into their product offerings and improve functionality without compromising on sustainability. Nature walks, massages, cooking, and Zumba help Pallavi disconnect from the hustle of being an entrepreneur and recharge.
“As a business owner and a mompreneur, setting boundaries involves a unique blend of delegation and self-care. I wholeheartedly believe in the power of effective delegation, understanding that I can't do everything myself,” she says. “Handing off certain tasks to my team not only frees up my time but also empowers them to take ownership and bring their unique strengths.”
Pallavi received an Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship to Selfmade to help her grow her business. “This scholarship has granted me the opportunity to learn from successful entrepreneurs who have already navigated the challenges I am facing,” she says. “Their wisdom and experiences should not only guide me but also give me the confidence to steer my business in the right direction.”
Having the support of fellow entrepreneurs and taking the time to self-care along the way can directly impact your business performance. Pallavi collaborated with Selfmade members on a bartering project, sharing her sustainable tableware with an event planner who used her products in her professional photography and social media marketing, giving Dtocs a shout-out in return.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of the program has been being a part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs. The support, collaboration, and exchange of ideas within this network have been successful, inspirational, and motivational,” she says.
Here are more ways to set boundaries as a business owner:
Delegate and empower: Understand that you can’t do everything on your own. Delegate tasks to team members and freelancers you trust to get the job done. Micromanaging can lead to stress and more work on your plate so empower your team with a sense of ownership so you can focus on the big picture aspects of your business.
Limit communication channels: Avoid being constantly available on various platforms, such as email, Slack, text, and social media. Instead, set specific times for checking emails, messages, and texts/DMs. Consider creating guidelines that encourage concise and focused interactions, reducing unnecessary back and forth. For example, sometimes a quick phone call is more productive than a bunch of one-answered emails.
Set clear expectations: Clearly define the scope, timelines, and objectives for projects and tasks. This not only helps manage your own workload but also prevents clients and partners from making unreasonable demands. When everyone is on the same page, it’s easier to maintain boundaries and avoid scope creep.
“As a mompreneur, my work and life are interwoven. It’s about finding a rhythm that allows me to thrive while still prioritizing my mental and physical health,” says Pallavi. “This approach to boundary setting has proven to be the most effective and fulfilling for me.”
During Selfmade, Pallavi learned the value of weaving together a compelling brand narrative to deliver an effective pitch to potential partners and investors. She took home the second place prize of $3,000 from Brit + Co. “Storytelling definitely made my pitch memorable and helped people connect to my business and products emotionally.”
How will her winnings help her to grow her business? “I plan to use the $3,000 Office Depot® OfficeMax® merchandise card on a wide range of office supplies like printer paper (a sustainable option), ink etc. to ensure that our administrative operations run smoothly.”
