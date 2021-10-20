Spook Your Guests With These Adorable DIY Halloween Dessert Shots
Let's be honest: More is more when it comes to Halloween recipes. It's the one time of year where nothing is too loud, too colorful, or too out-there (not that we *ever* think anything is here at Brit + Co... but it's nice to know the world is on our side at this time of year). These Halloween dessert shots are guaranteed to wow at your next spooky season gathering — and they're way easier to make than you'd think! Read on to learn how to make these insanely cute DIY Halloween shot glass desserts.
Ingredients:
Chocolate Coconut Pudding
- 2 14.5 ounce cans full-fat coconut milk
- 4 tablespoons arrowroot or tapioca starch
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 2/3 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon pink salt
Cookie Dirt Topping
- 12 chocolate sandwich cookies (Oreo or equivalent)
Halloween Toppings
- Milano sandwich cookies
- Edible flowers
- Marshmallows
- Black pre-made frosting
- Chocolate Peanut Butter cups
- Candy eyeballs
- Dark chocolate chips
Instructions:
Pudding Directions
- Take 1/4 cup coconut milk and arrowroot or tapioca starch, and whisk together in a small bowl. Set aside.
- In a pot, add in the remaining coconut milk, cocoa powder, and maple syrup, and whisk to combine over medium-low heat.
- Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low.
- Add in chocolate chips, vanilla extract, salt, and starch/coconut milk mixture. Continue whisking to incorporate. Make sure chocolate chips are completely melted.
- If you want really smooth pudding, add the mixture into a high-speed blender and blend for 30 seconds.
- Let pudding cool for a bit before adding to shot glasses. Fill shot glass about 2/3 full. Once in the shot glass, store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to let the pudding completely set.
Cookie Dirt Directions
- Add chocolate sandwich cookies to a high-speed blender (center cream and all) and blend until the cookies are pulverized and resemble dirt.
- For a chunkier mud look, add in 1/2 to 1 cup of crushed cookies to the pudding mixture before adding to the shot glasses.
- Add remaining dirt on top of the pudding.
Cookie Tombstones
- Decorate Milano sandwich cookies with written 'RIP' phrase with the black pre-made frosting. Be sure to leave time for the frosting to dry before placing in the dirt cup. Add edible flowers in front of the cookies for a real graveyard look.
- Make marshmallow ghosts with the black pre-made frosting to draw eyes and a mouth. Let dry and place on a toothpick before adding to the dirt cup.
- To make Halloween spiders, melt a couple of marshmallows in the microwave for 10 seconds. Pinch off a bit and stretch it between your fingertips and place over the top of the dirt cup for a spider web look. Paste candy eyeballs on top of unwrapped chocolate peanut butter cups with the black frosting for the spider's face. Place peanut butter cup in the center of the spider web on top of the shot glass, then add either melted chocolate for the spider's legs or use the black frosting to create eight legs. Place in the refrigerator to speed up the chocolate hardening.
- Serve chilled.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
