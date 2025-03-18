Here's Your First Look At Meghann Fahy's "Darkly Funny" New Netflix Show 'Sirens'

We already know that Netflix's Sirens is all about "socialites, scandal, and power struggles" (Gossip Girl, anyone?), but the streamer finally just announced when we can watch the new show, and it's even sooner than we hoped. In addition to confirming its early summer release date, we also have a first look at stars Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, and Kevin Bacon — and it makes me want to watch the show even more than I already did. (And considering the show is produced by Margot Robbie, I already really wanted to watch it). Here's your first look at Netflix's new dark comedy.

Keep reading for the first look at Sirens, coming to Netflix May 22, 2025.

'Sirens' is an "explosive" look at power. Netflix In Sirens, Devon (Meghann Fahy) is worried about her sister Simone (Milly Alcock). Or, more specifically, Simone's way-too-close relationship with her boss, socialite Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). When Devon decides enough is enough, she shows up to set Simone straight, unaware the "explosive" Labor Day weekend at Michaela's "lavish beach estate" will change everything. "Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class," the show's official logline says. And you know what? That makes for some great TV. The show is executive produced by LuckyChap's Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie, as well as Colin McKenna.

And the 'Sirens' cast makes it a standout series. Netflix In the Sirens first look, we see Meghann Fahy as Devon, armed with what looks like a fruit basket and a scowl. Here's the full Sirens cast list: Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt: Simone's concerned and persistent older sister.

as Devon DeWitt: Simone's concerned and persistent older sister. Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell: a mysterious philanthropist & animal activist and Simone's boss.

as Michaela Kell: a mysterious philanthropist & animal activist and Simone's boss. Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt: Devon's witty younger sister who works as Michaela's personal assistant.

as Simone DeWitt: Devon's witty younger sister who works as Michaela's personal assistant. Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell: Michaela's billionaire husband.

as Peter Kell: Michaela's billionaire husband. Glenn Howerton as Ethan Corbin III: the Kells' wealthy, if indulgent, bachelor neighbor

as Ethan Corbin III: the Kells' wealthy, if indulgent, bachelor neighbor Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt: Devon and Simone's dad who's dealing with a devastating diagnosis.

as Bruce DeWitt: Devon and Simone's dad who's dealing with a devastating diagnosis. Felix Solis as Jose: the manager, gardener, and head of security of Cliff House.

as Jose: the manager, gardener, and head of security of Cliff House. J osh Segarra as Raymond: Devon's on-again-off-again boyfriend.

as Raymond: Devon's on-again-off-again boyfriend. Trevor Salter as Jordan: the very handsome captain of Ethan's yacht.

as Jordan: the very handsome captain of Ethan's yacht. Britne Oldford as Missy: the Kells' seasonal housekeeper.

as Missy: the Kells' seasonal housekeeper. Lauren Weedman as Patrice: the Kells' strictly-business personal chef.

as Patrice: the Kells' strictly-business personal chef. Jenn Lyon as Cloe: the meanest member of "The Fates."

as Cloe: the meanest member of "The Fates." Erin Neufer as Lisa: a passionate, zealous part of "The Fates" trio.

as Lisa: a passionate, zealous part of "The Fates" trio. Emily Borromeo as Astrid: the ditzy third member of "The Fates."

Netflix And Julianne Moore's Michaela is all grace and poise, especially at home in her lavish estate. “This story has a lot of teeth,” series creator Molly Smith Metzler says in an interview with Tudum. “There are real moments of drama, and it’s going to make people uncomfortable. Operatic is a word I like to use to describe it. It’s a true dark comedy — and it’s got a Greek mythology vibe.” “Julianne’s just the dream for this role because she does feel ethereal,” she continues. “She’s from another kingdom. She is not a normie.”

Here's when you can watch 'Sirens.' Netflix Sirens will stream on Netflix starting May 22, 2025.

How many episodes does Sirens on Netflix have? Netflix Sirens has five episodes total, all of which will be an hour long.

Where was Sirens filmed? Netflix Sirens was announced in February 2024 and began filming in the North Fork of Long Island, New York over the summer of 2024.

