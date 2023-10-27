Recreate Taylor Swift's Style With The *Perfect* Fall Outfit
Another day, another iconic Taylor Swift style moment! In between celebrations of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) launch, our favorite songstress stepped out in the *perfect* fall outfit. It’s part prep, part collegiate (Gossip Girl, wya?) and fully fall. While many of us may not know how to dress in this transition from one season to the next, Taylor Swift has cracked the code and made the look her own. Read on to learn how to get the look!
How To Recreate Taylor Swift's Style This Fall
The Oversized Rugby Shirt (Worn As A Mini Dress)
Pony Club Oversized Rugby Top
Taylor's Version of the look included an oversized Stella McCartney shirt (with an adorable pony crest), but if we found a few budget-friendly options to help make the look your own without breaking the bank. Keep it navy and white, or experiment with stripes or other hues!
The Knee High Tan Boots
Prada Leather Block-Heel Knee Boots
Taylor wore a stylish pair of vintage Prada boots similar to the above, but any knee high pair will work for this look. Choose a leather book with a slight heel in a warm, neutral shade (we recommend dark tan or brown). Scroll through for the best comfy options that you'll want to wear all season long!
Dolce Vita Fynn Boots
Taylor's boots are leather, but you can choose a suede pair to really make this look your own. As a bonus, they're extra cozy for sweater weather!
The Classic Neutral Bag
Tod's T Timeless Bag in Leather Micro
While we love Taylor's choice of bag (Tod's T Timeless), it's not necessary to splurge on a specific style. The key to getting the look is to choose a tan shade in a classic shape. If you're feeling adventurous, go for a rectangular or embellished option like Taylor.
The Beige Baseball Cap
POLO Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap
We were pleasantly surprised to see that Taylor's exact baseball cap is only $35. But we couldn't help pulling a similar styles that are equally as cute!
Still Here Dad Cap
While it's not quite the same shade of the cap that Taylor is wearing here, we still consider this one a solid option — mostly because she also wore this one on a recent outing!
