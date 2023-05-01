Brooches Are The Tiny Trend Taking Over 2023
ICYMI: the colorful and bejeweled brooch is making a serious comeback. These cute accessories can really up your outfit through fun texture or a little pop of color.
Celebs and influencers alike are bringing new life to this classic accessory, and TBH, we’re totally here for it. We love any excuse to accessorize more or, better yet, show off our personal style, so you know this is one trend we’ll be jumping on. Here’s everything you new to know about this trend – from how to style a brooch to WTH it is.
What is a brooch?
A brooch is a decorative jewelry item that you attach to garments, often to fasten them together. Brooches come in all shapes and sizes, but they’re usually made up of a metal component (like silver or gold), similar to traditional jewelry.
Is it old fashioned to wear a brooch?
No! Brooches are back in style. They add the perfect hint of unique detail to an outfit, and are being worn by your fave celebs (think Michael B. Jordan) on red carpets and fashion influencers on IG and TikTok.
How do I style a brooch?
Image via RODNAE Productions / Pexels
The key to wearing a brooch is knowing how to style it. Luckily for us, there are so many ways brooches can elevate your look from basic to fabulous, and these influencers are here to show us the ropes.
What should I do if I don’t want holes in my clothes?
Since traditional brooches are pins, repetitive use could lead to damage. Luckily, there are magnetic alternatives to ensure your brooches and clothes remain in-tact.
Can I DIY a brooch?
Totally! If you have a favorite (or spare) statement earring lying around, a pendant charm, or other fun item, you can easily DIY your own brooch.
Where can I buy a brooch?
Check out any of these shops for brooches that will definitely upgrade your style.
How To Style A Brooch
Photo Courtesy of La Miko / Pexels
1. Spice up a simple jacket with one (or ten!) brooches for a variety of visual interest.
2. Add some brooches to a knit or straw hat for some extra pizazz.
3. Create a faux-embellished neckline.
4. Replace cufflinks for this pretty and practical alternative.
5. Line a chunky knit cardigan for a faux-button look.
6. Jazz up your mask.
7. Accessorize a blouse or tee.
8. DIY your own statement necklace.
9. Make your summer overalls extra cute with a brooch on the chest.
10. Stand out with a brooch x scarf pairing.
11. Accentuate a silhouette by adding multiple brooches in a line.
12. Add jeweled brooches to a tee for an aesthetic contrast.
Brooches We're Loving For 2023
Loren Hope Stevie Brooch in Turquoise ($238)
This brooch is such a fun way to add a pop of color *and* some sparkle to a basic sweater, blouse or jacket.
AVD Marina Beads Evil Eye Brooch ($34)
Protect your spirit with this fabulous evil eye accessory.
Inspired Jewelry XXX Sun Brooch ($32)
Channel some joy with this vintage gold brooch.
Will you be hopping on this new trend? Let us know in the comments and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest accessible fashion trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Abigail H./Unsplash
- These Tiny Floral Pins Are the Perfect DIY Mother’s Day Gift ›
- 13 Wearable Looks Inspired by Our Fave John Hughes Movies ›
- Melissa McCarthy FINALLY Gives Us a Sneak Peek at Her New Clothing Line ›
- The & Other Stories Spring Collection Is Trendy Yet Timeless ›
- Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Easter Appearance in Pearls ›
- The Best Looks From The Met Gala Red Carper 2023: Photos - Brit + Co ›
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.