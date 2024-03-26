Do I Need Mouth Tape? Here's An Expert's Advice On The Sleep Trend.
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
What is mouth taping?
Image via The Skinny Confidential
Mouth tape is the latest craze in sleep aids, thanks to endorsements from wellness expert Andrew Hubermanand trendy new products from brands like The Skinny Confidential. Mouth taping is when someone uses a surgical tape to keep their lips closed overnight and breathe through their nose instead.
Mouth tape users report experiencing deeper sleep, a decrease in bad breath, and even physical changes like brighter eyes and a more defined jawline; but are these praises legitimate? To unveil the true medical benefits of mouth taping, we spoke with Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, board-certified physician and certified sleep specialist to see if you really need mouth tape during sleep.
Does mouth taping really work?
Image via Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
Given that mouth taping is a relatively new sleep trend, tracking the benefits of this practice can be difficult until more studies have taken place. “There is insufficient evidence to definitively support the practice of mouth taping," Dr. Holliday-Bell says. "However the thought behind the practice is that by taping the mouth closed, it forces an individual to breathe through their nose, thereby getting the benefits of nasal breathing that they might not otherwise get from breathing through their mouths.” So if you’re a chronic mouth breather, mouth tape could be something for you to explore.
“There have been some limited studies that showed decreased snoring in individuals with mild sleep apnea who used mouth taping, but more research on its use is necessary,” Dr. Holliday-Bell continues. All that to say, she's determined that “there is not enough evidence to make a recommendation for mouth taping,” at least not yet.
Is nose breathing better for sleep?
Image via Anna Shvets/Pexels
At its core, mouth taping has gained popularity because it promotes breathing through your nose instead of your mouth, so...what’s so great about nose breathing, especially during sleep? Dr. Holliday-Bell elaborates on this topic by sharing that “breathing through your nose allows you to filter air that you breathe in while sleeping, and also warms and humidifies the air which can reduce irritation as it travels through your airways and into your lungs. Breathing through your nose also aids in the elasticity of the lungs and leads to more oxygen absorption in your blood. All of these things help to improve your sleep quality.”
With the benefits that accompany nose breathing, it’s no surprise that a practice that promotes nasal breathing, like using mouth tape, has risen in popularity.
What are the negatives to mouth taping?
Image via Tracey Hocking/Unsplash
We get it, putting tape over your mouth before you enter your REM cycle can feel scary and even intrusive. It’s best to be aware of the potential dangers of blocking one of your airways during sleep and err on the side of caution. “If someone truly needs to breathe through their mouth while sleeping due to nasal obstruction or other reasons, mouth taping can lead to difficulty breathing at night," Dr. Holliday-Bell says. "It can also lead to [pulmonary] aspiration (where contents of your stomach get into your lungs due to reflux or vomiting).” To ensure you’re being as safe as possible when mouth taping, she advises “discussing with your medical provider whether or not this is a safe option for you and if so, how to safely use it.” Each mouth tape experience will be unique to the person using it, so it’s best to get personalized advice when possible.
Dr. Holliday-Bell goes on to remind us that “some people may experience irritation from the tape being used as well.” The tape's adhesive can cause discomfort to the skin on and around your lips over time, which should be taken into account when considering if mouth tape is right for you.
Where can I buy mouth tape?
Image via The Skinny Confidential
While there is no “one size fits all” answer for whether you should use mouth tape or not, we hope this info makes you feel more empowered to make an informed decision. If you do want to give this latest sleep wellness trend a whirl (after you talk to your primary care giver, of course!) you can find our favorites below.
The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape
This mouth tape kit comes with a chic tin to keep by your bedside and 30 baby pink adhesives that mimic the shape of your lips. A small center cutout makes these tapes a great option for those who are wary about having their mouth completely sealed shut.
Hostage Mouth Tape
Made from a breathable fabric that still allows air to rush in during a crisis, a one-time purchase of Hostage Mouth Tape will provide 30 single-use tapes, and one reviewer even mentioned that they're gentle, yet so sticky they even adhered to his beard.
Dryft Sleep Mouth Tape
Dryft’s mouth tape is breathable yet sticky enough to stay on all night long without shifting. It also features a medical-grade hypoallergenic adhesive to ensure your skin isn’t irritated, even after 8+ hours of wear during sleep.
Gentle Transparent Tape Strips
Perfect for beginners, this affordable option from Amazon comes with 120 mouth tapes for only $13. Save yourself from a dry throat and memories of snoring from the night before by adding these to your cart.
Lead image viaAnna Shvets/Pexels
