Can’t-Miss Spring 2023 Trends To Shop This Weekend
With tons of seasonal events looming (Think: Mother’s Day, graduations, weddings, etc.), and the increasingly warmer weather, you’re probably due for some new pieces + brands to brighten up your wardrobe. We know we are!Fortunately, we happen to be shopping pros and have a full rundown of the latest-and-greatest in spring and summer style. Keep reading for a fabulously curated (if we do say so ourselves) list of must-haves for your dopamine dressing.
1. Navigate wedding season with ease with these fabulous dresses.
Take the stress out of last-minute wedding guest dress shopping with this chartreuse number from Bec + Bridge, this bubble pink midi dress by Susana Monaco, or this coral piece by SOLACE London.
2. And don't worry – we didn’t forget about our brides!
Be prepared for all of your wedding festivities with this strapless dress from Forever 21, this tiered midi dress from Lulu’s, and this eyelet midi dress from GAP.
3. You definitely need an amazing bag to hold all your warm-weather necessities.
A Kayu tote bag is perfect for carrying everything from sunscreen to sunglasses and portable fans. We love their St. Tropez Tote and Mini Rosie Tote. And did we mention you can monogram them?!
4. Jazz up your outfit with some colorful sandals.
Grab these ultra-colorful heeled sandals, these red beaded sandals, or these bright pink heels to make a statement this summer.
5. For moms-to-be, grab a versatile piece from this maternity collection.
Moms deserve to be comfortable, and the FP Movement x Hatch collab mixes all the best qualities of athleisure wear with Free People’s signature style.
6. Give yourself an at-home spa day with a lymphatic drainage massage.
Lymphatic drainage is a body care trend you definitely should hop on. Improve circulation and even out your skin’s texture with this kit from de la heart.
7. Make your skin glow with a humidifier.
Humidifiers are the secret skincare tool no one is talking about, and TBH that needs to change. Pick up a Canopy humidifier for hydrated lips and happy skin.
8. Don’t forget to grab a pair of nice flip flops.
Whether you’re constantly on the beach or just love a good pedicure, grab some TKees flip flops. These high quality sandals will have you saying “farewell” to Old Navy’s $3 flip flops forever.
9. Hit the beach in style thanks to this summer staple.
This muslin button up shirt from Aerie will be your go-to top for brunch with the girls or a family beach day in no time.
10. Up your style game with Alani Noelle’s upcoming collection with Target.
Target has been killing the game with their collaborations, and this one is no different. This colorful collection deserves all of your attention, so prep your wallet for its May 7 release.
BRB while we clean out our closets and vanities to make room for these goodies!
