The & Other Stories Spring Collection Is Trendy Yet Timeless
We realize it's not even March yet, but we are so ready for warmer spring weather. Along with the gentle change in the season comes a fresh set of fashion trends, and we're ready to hop on board. We got a peek at a ton of new trending styles at NYFW, and we're starting to see more trends emerge as spring approaches.
Though it's easy to shop with a trend-focused mind, collections like the & Other Stories Spring 2023 drop offer tons of timeless styles that can last you beyond one season. If you tend to stick to seasonal trends, consider how you can style the pieces you love all year long. Wear an oversized blazer with your go-to mock-neck top in the fall, then layer it over a flowy maxi dress for the spring and summer. This sustainable model for shopping and wearing can really stretch your wardrobe, and it allows you to be creative with your 'fits each time you get dressed!
The & Other Stories spring collection embraces pieces that can be worn for everyday looks, and statement picks to wear for special occasions. You'll see a lot of structured tailoring, long line coats, rosette details, and dainty accessories in soft pastels. We're excited to see some of our fave spring trends for this year and to start brainstorming how we're going to style them.
Emerging Spring 2023 Fashion Trends
- Sequins
- Winter florals
- Sheer pieces
- Coquette styles
- Slime green
- Leather separates
- Tailored styles
- Maxi skirts
- Oversized blazers
- Denim
Our Favorite Pieces From The & Other Stories Spring 2023 Collection
Oversized Blazers
Oversized Padded Shoulder Blazer ($219)
A padded shoulder gives this oversized blazer lots of bold structure. Pair with workwear like wide-leg slacks for a chic office look, or wear over a mini slip dress on a girl's night out!
Oversized Parka Jacket ($149)
This jacket is structured, giving it a blazer feel with a cute outerwear twist. Layer it over bright colors for a stylish spring look.
Winter Florals
Buttoned V-Cut Midi Dress ($129)
A fitted dress enhances a super effortless feminine look. We love this midi spring dress because it's made of thin viscose fabric, making it a lighter wear, and easy to breathe in. Time to relish in the sweet spring breeze!
Printed Silk Blouse ($139)
This blouse embraces the same intricate floral pattern and colors in light cotton. Tuck in the curved hem with a fitted denim jean, and you've got yourself a new easy spring uniform.
Denim
Flared High Waist Jeans ($119)
Denim will never die, and we love that we're always seeing new, unique takes on the classic jean. This pair boasts two statement front pockets and a higher waistline to accentuate your figure, and give you a fun shape to pair your springtime tanks and sweaters with.
Treasure Cut Jeans ($99)
The Treasure Cut jean design features super wide legs and a high waist. These are truly a year-round closet staple because you can wear them with just about anything. For a casual look, throw on some Adidas sneakers and tuck in your fave band tee. To dress this jean up, layer on a light sweater and blazer with some ballerina flats!
Coquette
Embroidered Scalloped Edge Shirt ($119)
Coquette is a newer style term that embodies a feminine, flirty persona. You'll see a lot of frills, ribbons, florals, and lace, all in lighter pinks or whites. This organic cotton shirt flaunts frills on the cuffs and florals around the collar. We could see this piece being a cute go-to throughout the whole year.
Tie-Front Ribbed Cardigan ($99)
The tie-front cardigan is definitely an "add to bag" piece. The ribbons are the perfect understated take on the coquette trend, and make us feel all the girly feels.
Mulberry Silk Layered Frilled Blouse ($199)
This gorgeous blouse is a more courageous take on the coquette trend, with large shoulder frills and billowy puff sleeves. It's the perfect wear for springtime since it's loose-fitting — the long sleeves let you adapt to the chilly days, and but the carefree silhouette will keep you comfortable on warm days too.
Slime Green
Mock Neck Sweater ($59)
Slime green is a color we can totally get behind. It's electric and eye-catching, adding a ton of visual interest and pure fun to any outfit! You can totally crush this hue when paired with leather separates, like a black leather pant or oversized jacket.
Leather Separates
Curved Leather Shoulder Bag ($199)
If you are hesitant to dive fully in to the leather trend, dipping your toes in is made easy by accessorizing with leather pieces. This shoulder bag is sleek, so it's easy to pair with just about anything, plus it's super roomy so you can take all your daily necessities with you.
Heeled Leather Penny Loafers ($129)
Loafers are the hero of preppy style, and you can wear them with any springtime look. This pair is super comfortable, so catch us sporting these everywhere this season.
Strappy Kitten Heel Leather Sandals ($129)
A strappy sandal is the ultimate match for a floral dress when spring is in full swing. These also come in a vibrant teal blue color, so if you're feeling bold, go for that colorful look!
More of Our Fave Spring Trend Items
Wide Trousers ($119)
We can never get enough of a wide leg pant. These trousers are fit for a more formal spring look, and deliver all of the comfort.
Chunky Oval Hoop Earrings ($25)
Where would we be without our hoops? These chunky earrings wear well with any trendy spring outfit.
Cropped Knit Sweater ($49)
Cotton and wool blend together to form this warm sweater that you can throw on for cooler spring evenings. It comes in eight different colors, so you can pick your mood.
