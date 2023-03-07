10 Trending Hair Colors To Inspire Your Spring Glow-Up
Spring is the season of transformation. Blooming flowers and sunshine-filled days inspire metamorphic seasonal rituals like spring cleaning to hit a quick refresh. We’re surrounded by a rapidly changing environment come springtime, so why not switch up your look as well? Showing yourself love extra love can boost your confidence to take on a new phase. A personal rebrand is extremely enticing, so we’re taking these spring hair colors along with us for inspiration. Scroll to find your color for your next salon visit!
Copper
Copper hair, a la viral legend Ice Spice, is popping up everywhere. We'd even say that copper might just be the new blond balayage.
This red hue will shine in the spring sun like there's no tomorrow. Aim for a warm tone when you're plotting your hair transformation.
Copper gives such a glorious glow! Whether you're dressed up or down, the color is sure to make a statement.
Cozy Butterscotch Blonde
Even horror queen Mia Goth is embracing cozy warm tones this season. Butterscotch blonde is a sweet way to go for spring hair colors.
Picturing this dreamy hair color blowing in the slight spring breeze gives us all the feels. It's beyond beachy, so you can feel confident going into spring break with this blonde.
The butterscotch hue is easy and accessible to wear with anything. Plus, the blended colors often lend themselves to a more natural grow out.
Icy Platniums
@blondebyceann
When that platinum blonde lifts perfect and tones perfect 👏🏻♬ kodak catching paper planes by vatolocz - vatolocz !
Almost-silver platinum blonde hair is trending to the max. Though pretty light, the icy vibes are stunning in warm sun.
Wear this platinum hair color in any style, up or down, to achieve a jaw-dropping spring look. Pair with your favorite spring outfits, and you're sure to stun.
We're craving platinum on platinum for this season. It's sophisticated, and it gives just enough juxtaposition in a season that typically trends more natural hues.
Deep Reds
Deep reds bring fiery vibes to the springtime. Spice things up as Aries season approaches!
Take the deep red as deep as you want. She's giving red, red wine — so pass me a glass and whatever dye she's using!
This season's red is perfect for any hair texture. It looks absolutely jaw-dropping on curly styles like this one!
Perfectly Peach
Peach tones are like deep red's sweet younger sister. This trending spring hair color lightens and livens things up a notch, pairing well with springtime pastels.
Peach colored hair gives you the chance to go all the way shiny and glossy. This dye job is unforgettable with indulgently rich colors!
Match your blushing peach hair with makeup focused on ultra-flushed cheeks. The pinks and oranges recall a girly aesthetics, and we can't get enough of those.
Chunky Highlights
Chunky highlights are 100% channeling the finest Y2K hair trends. Wear this dye job in a half-up hairstyle to amp up the throwback!
@beautyybrie#chunkyhighlites#2000s#layers#fyp#nofilter#schwarzkopf♬ Dirrty - Christina Aguilera
Take this hair color trend in a sophisticated direction with ashy colors. It's giving just a hint of Miranda Priestly realness just short of going fully silver!
Highlights don't have to be blonde or brown. Bold streaks of peachy blonde peek out from a red hue in this hairstyle for a unique springtime style.
Almost-Black Onyx Hair
Our queen, Jenna Ortega, definitely influenced the influx of dark hair colors we're seeing out and about. Going from a lighter hair color to a darker shade can really transform your look for spring!
Donning a classic, natural hair color means you can go bold with your outfits. Bright colors paired with dark hair will enhance your spring looks tenfold!
Currently obsessing so hard over this rich chocolatey tone that our brain space for other thoughts is dwindling FAST.
Rainbow
We love rainbows, so why not wear them in your hair? After all the dreary spring showers, you deserve to emerge in full color bloom!
@hairby.maricela Rainbow Highlights!! 😍😍😍 #hairbymaricela#rainbowhighlights#rainbowhair#amarillohairstylist♬ Get Into It (Yuh) - Doja Cat
If you don't want to go full steam ahead with rainbow hair, try out subtle streaks of highlights for spring!
When done right, rainbow hair colors blend together beautifully. We're in love with the whole spectrum!
Playful Perimeters
@hairby.maricela THIS PERIMETER MONEY PIECE IS EVERYTHING!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #moneypiece#moneypiecehair#blondebangs#platinumblonde#platinumhair#chunkyhighlights#hairtransformation#fallhair#hairbymaricela#amarillohairstylist♬ UNHOLY X PONY BY ALTÉGO - ALTÉGO
Face-framing strands are all the rage for springtime. They mix things up for something slightly different, still complimenting your hair with ease.
@caloash Hiiiii haven’t posted here in a while and yes I have new hair color. #bleach#hairtransformation#moneypiece#bangs♬ Crimson And Clover - The Shacks
Mix this trending dye job with other trending colors like platinum for your own unique take.
If you're craving more color, add a splash of pink, green, or blue. You can totally customize your spring hair color any way you want!
Peekaboo Color
@skymarlow Magical hidden rainbow i got to do for @leblunt_ 🌈✨ she is such a lil cutie i had so much fun doing this!!! 😍 #foryoupage#hair#rainbowhair♬ Paper Planes - M.I.A.
Hide the ultimate hair surprise with a peekaboo style! This trend places dye on the underside of your scalp for a punchy, colorful vibe.
The peekaboo hair color adds variation to your springtime look. Feel free to take it on with more natural color, or go all out with zany rainbows.
Playful colors like this lavender can enhance a youthful glow. This pastel plus peekaboo hair is prime for spring!
Header image by Jenny Uhling / PEXELS