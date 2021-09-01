15 Colorful Rugs That Are Anything But Boring
If you've been aching to add a statement piece to your home decor, colorful rugs are an anything-but-subtle way to do it. From terrazzo-inspired graphics to hand-tufted designs and even playful shapes like smileys and sunny-side up eggs (which would be so cute in a kitchen), trending statement rugs can add major personality and creative energy to any living room or workspace. So whether you're searching for a large centerpiece for your living room or a hand-tufted piece for your office or sitting nook, embrace the trend with one of these one-of-a-kind finds.
Etsy Abstract Matisse Inspired Hand Tufted Rug ($198)
This truly one-of-a-kind piece will pop next to neutral decor or introduce texture to an already colorful space.
World Market Terrazzo Wool Shoshanna Area Rug ($300)
Anchor your living room with this playful yet subtle handwoven take on the trend.
Amazon Tufted Colorful Throw Rug ($49)
Add an unexpected dose of color and texture for a bit of fun by your bedside or in your office area.
Amazon Sunflower Smiley Face Rug ($130)
Brighten up your space (and your mood!) with this adorable design that comes in a variety of sizes.
HAY Pinocchio Rug ($305)
For the young at heart, this candy-colored, artisan-crafted design impresses adults and kids alike.
Urban Outfitters Quinton Tufted Rug ($159)
Combining boho textures and abstract accents is a recipe for success in any modern home.
Amazon Retro Shag Area Rug ($117)
Pastel colors make this retro design a fresh and funky addition to your home.
Etsy Cow Print Rug ($150)
We love the idea of layering this unique piece over a larger area rug for a splash of fun.
MA®KET Smiley Plush Rug ($169)
The signature design of the newly renamed brand MA®KET will literally bring a smile to anyone that steps in the same room.
Urban Outfitters Benji Tufted Rug ($39)
This whimsical, woven design adds a hint of personality to your entryway.
Rugrads Doodle Rug ($275)
Tuck this rug around your furniture, instead of under it, making the design even more charming than meets the eye.
Amazon Customizable Moroccan Berber Rug ($132+)
Both trendy and timeless, a checkerboard design and a Moroccan style weave create a truly stunning centerpiece or accent piece.
Urban Outfitters Mushroom Tufted Bath Mat ($49)
You don't need a specific reason to justify adding this super-cute mat to your bathroom.
Amazon Agatha Side Triangles Rug ($500)
Another retro-inspired pattern is made modern with a pretty-pastel ombre to brighten up your bedroom or living room.
Etsy Astrology Rug ($70)
Forget astrology necklaces — this hand-tufted Zodiac sign rug (customizable for every sign) is the new way to make a statement about your stars.
