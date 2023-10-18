23 Stuffed Potato Recipes For An All-In-One Meal
If you’re like most people, your weeknight potato recipesare probably limited to creamymashed potatoes orpotato soup. Sound familiar? It's time to broaden your horizons and experiment with stuffing your whole meal into one big baked potato. Think about it – you have your veggies, protein, and carbs packed into one easy-to-eat and delicious package, ideal for dining solo or serving to a slew of guests. Scroll down to explore 15 recipes for stuffed potatoes that will have you stuffing every sweet and russet potato in sight for a meal that nobody will be able to resist.
Healthy Chipotle Chicken Sweet Potato Skins
How can so much flavor fit into such a small package? These spicy potato skins do just that while still keeping things healthy. Pro tip: simply omit the cheese if you’re looking for a Paleo option. (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Kale Quinoa Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Chockfull of plant-based nutrients? Check. Slathered with an herbaceous tahini sauce? Check. Easy as pie to prepare? Ohhh yeah. (via Green Healthy Cooking)
Brie Stuffed Baby Potatoes
These tiny stuffed potatoes will make excellent finger food for when you're hosting the dinner party. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Cheesesteak Potato Skins
Didn’t you hear? Potatoes are the new hoagie rolls. These cheesesteak-stuffed potatoes are so delish, you might never go back to bread. (via Host the Toast)
Baked Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Feta, Olives and Sundried Tomatoes
A salty Mediterranean-inspired filling is a great way to balance the saccharine flavor of sweet potatoes. Prep a big batch of these stuffed potatoes and you’ll have a winning lunch all week long. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Cheese, Black Beans, and Corn Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Dive into full-on Mexican-inspired flavors when you toss some of these epic toppings into a potato. Plus, this recipe includes a delicious avocado crema sauce that completes each bite. (via Averie Cooks)
Cheesy Spicy Ranch Stuffed Baked Potatoes
When you think of baked potatoes, you probably think about cheese, cheese and more cheese. Add in some spicy ranch, shredded chicken and bacon and you’ve taken them to a whole new level. (via Cookies and Cups)
Twice Baked Chicken Fajita Sweet Potatoes
Make fiesta night just a bit healthier with these oh-so filling fajita potatoes. They’re filled with chicken, peppers and avocado to make the dish even more enticing. (via Cafe Delites)
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
You won’t miss the meat a bit in these hearty veggie-loaded potatoes. They’re perfect for those chilly nights where a little extra comfort is needed. (via Ambitious Kitchen)
Pizza Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Why didn’t we think of this? Everything we love about pizza is stuffed inside a tender baked potato. Fill with any pizza toppings you like — we’re partial to a simple sausage, marinara and mozzarella combo. (via Maebell’s)
Enchilada Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Every ingredient included in this decadent stuffed potato recipe enhances its freshness, which is perfect for when you're craving a home-cooked meal. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Cheese Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
When two comfort foods join forces, you're sure to have an amazing dinner experience. Save some leftovers for us, please! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
You’re one slow cooker and eight hours away from the best BBQ of your life. Stuffing it in a perfectly cooked sweet potato takes the dish to a whole other level. (via Paleo Leap)
Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Chickpeas and Tahini
The tahini sauce that douses these stuffed potatoes ensures you're not missing out on flavor. (via The First Mess)
Jacket Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Cheese
If cheese is involved, we're there. Immerse yourself in an ooey-gooey bite, and get ready for a long night's rest (and a full belly!). (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Baked Potato Stuffed With Grilled Vegetables
Whether you choose to serve them as a main course or unique side dish, these veggie-packed baked potatoes are always a crowd-pleaser. Inside you’ll find mushrooms, squash and peppers, just to name a few of the yummy ingredients. (via The Cozy Apron)
Reuben Stuffed Potato Skins
These skins have all the usual Reuben suspects you know and love. Russet potatoes are the perfect blank canvas to dress up with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. (via Cooks With Cocktails)
Shepherd’s Pie Loaded Baked Potatoes
Shepherd’s pie is typically topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes and cheese. This deconstructed version puts the potato on the bottom, with all the other classic ingredients on top. (via Cupcakes and Kale Chips)
Twice Baked Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Potatoes
These stuffed potatoes make excellent contenders for gameday noshing. (via Averie Cooks)
Stuffed Sweet Potato Recipe with Barbecue Chicken
If you think a stuffed potato can’t be satisfying, think again! This one is full of protein, greens and antioxidants to keep you full for hours. (via Jessica Gavin)
Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato and Goat Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Your go-to salad ingredients are key elements in these spuds. You’ll be wondering why you haven’t been pairing goat cheese with sweet potatoes this whole time. (via My Diary of Us)
Double Stuffed Taco Potatoes
Shake up #TacoTuesday by going sans tortilla. You won't miss them anyway, because these potatoes aren't just stuffed one time — they're stuffed twice. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
Vegan Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Black beans bring some much-needed protein to this vegan stuffed potatoes recipe, while the rest of the additions bring the textures and flavors up a notch. (via A Virtual Vegan)
This article has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
