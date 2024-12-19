'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 Is On Its Way! And The "Emotionally Charged" Episodes Are Coming SOON.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 just wrapped up on The CW, but we're not saying goodbye to any of our favorite characters just yet — at least, I hope so. I've been worried sick about Sully (Scott Patterson) since the finale ended with him trapped in the diner as it went up in flames, but Deadline confirms Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will premiere in 2025, meaning we don't have to wait multiple years to reunite with Maggie (Morgan Kohan), Cal (Chad Michael Murray), and the rest of the gang — and find out what happens to Sully (like SOME shows).
Here's everything we know about Sullivan's Crossing season 3, coming in 2025 and starring Morgan Kohan & Chad Michael Murray.
Will there be a season 3 for Sullivan's Crossing?
Yes, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is on its way! “We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, tells Deadline. “Roma, this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years. And tonight’s season finale includes a can’t-miss cliffhanger that will leave fans clamoring for more.”
Showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth (who's also behind Virgin River) expressed how excited she is to return to the Crossing too! “I am beyond thrilled that we get to continue telling this beautiful story about love and family with this extraordinary cast,” she says. “The love and support from both the fans and The CW has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store next.”
How to watch season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing?
Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will premiere on The CW in 2025! You can watch seasons 1 and 2 on The CW now (and rewatch until new episodes drop).
What happened in the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ending?
Y'all know it's never a dull day at the Crossing (like seriously, can we please give Cal, Maggie, and Sully a BREAK?). In the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 finale, Sully and his friends successfully win the auction for the Crossing, meaning it's staying in the family (along with Sully's new partners Frank and Edna) and not going to Glenn.
Maggie finally tells Cal she's in love with him and they share the kiss we've all been waiting for. But before the episode ends, the group learns that the diner's caught on fire — and Finn and Clover are trapped inside. Sully and Cal run inside to get everyone to safety, and while Cal returns with Finn in tow, Sully remains inside as an explosion goes off. ("You have got to be kidding me," we all say in unison.) After so much back-and-forth in his relationship with Maggie, we can't say goodbye to him yet! But we'll have to wait for Sullivan's Crossing season 3 to see just what happens.
Read up on the 10 Heartwarming & Cozy TV Shows you can binge watch this holiday season.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!