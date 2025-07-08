I have high requirements for my skincare products, so I knew finding a face mask for my incredibly dry and eczema-prone skin would take a lot to check every box. My list of must-haves for a mask is:

Have it hydrate my skin to make it look glowy and moisturized .

and . It doesn't need to be washed off in the morning.

Contains good ingredients that were made to nourish your skin rather than detox it.

On this quest, I came across the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. I've heard quite a lot about it, given its popularity amongst social media and skincare bloggers alike. So, I thought I'd give it a try, and give you my 100% honest opinion on it in the process.

Let's get into my full review of the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask and see if it's actually worth the hype!

About The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Summer Fridays One thing to note about the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask is that it's actually non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. This is huge for someone like me that struggles with bad eczema. It also contains super hydrating ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and other antioxidants. These are some of my favorite dry skin girly-approved ingredients, so I was definitely intrigued at first glance!

My Review Of The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Kayla Walden Like I mentioned before, I have really dry and eczema-prone skin, and I tend to get excessively dry around my nose and forehead. This can even cause dry and flakey patches to pop up, so I really wanted to find something that would treat all of those areas. I've used — and loved — Summer Fridays' moisturizers in the past, but I wanted to see how the Jet Lag Mask would work. After washing my face, I used a small amount of the product before I went to bed, and I didn't stack it with anything else (think serums and creams) to see the 100% genuine result of this product alone. When I woke up, my skin had absorbed so much of the product, but what I liked the most was that it didn't leave behind any texture or residue. Instead, I could tell that my skin drank up the product and was fully hydrated and moisturized. It felt very similar to when you use a hydrating, hyaluronic acid serum — my skin had that bounce and life to it!

Kayla Walden The second night, I decided to use even more and see how it would feel with a thicker layer of the mask. This time, my skin felt even more hydrated when I woke up, even leaving behind a dewy glow. I really loved that I didn't need to worry about rinsing it off, too — I could just proceed with my skincare routine as if it was my base. This made for a great primer underneath my makeup, with the products sitting beautifully without gathering in dry patches that normally pop up. After using the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask for an entire week, I noticed that my normal dry patches and eczema-prone areas had zero flare-ups — huge for my typically dry skin. I didn't struggle with my usual flakiness and eczema. I was left only with dewy, glowing skin. This was major for me, because all the moisture in my skin tends to get dried out from the heat and irritate my eczema even more in the summer. But, that wasn't an issue at all when I was using this mask!

The Final Verdict On The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Kayla Walden I would 100% recommend the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask to anyone, but especially to my eczema and dry skin girlies that need a little more love this summer for their skin. It can be hard to find products that not only don't irritate your skin further, but also actually hydrate and leave your skin feeling nourished. This mask left me feeling like that and then some, which is so amazing! No wonder it has the Eczema Seal of Acceptance — it truly prevents patching, irritation, and gives your skin a deep, layered hydration that it will surely need in the hot summer months.

Shop The Viral Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask Now Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask You can shop this mask now on Amazon or at Sephora! I definitely plan on re-stocking this during Amazon Prime Day so that I can have multiple ready to go! Fun fact: Summer Fridays also has an amazing empties program where you can send in all your empty products for $25 off your next order! How amazing is that?!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved beauty picks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.