8 Best Eye Creams To Combat Fall Dryness And Brighten Dark Circles
As the best season of them all starts to set in, it’s time to prepare your skin for dryer, cooler weather. Not only do things start to dry out in the fall, the sun starts to set way earlier, which can disturb your sleep cycle, and subsequently, your skincare routine.
I’m certainly no stranger to the fall-induced skin slump – the first place that I notice takes the heat the most once fall comes around is my under eyes – I’m talkin’ bags, dryness, puffiness, and dark circles galore. If you face the same skincare quirks, you’re going to want to invest in an under eye cream that packs in some of these most effective ingredients: antioxidants, ceramides, vitamins A, C, and E, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. I also have thoroughly enjoyed eye creams with caffeine (another type of antioxidant) in them for fall to really tackle my tired, tired eyes.
Scroll on for the 8 best eye creams I love that expertly banish every kind of under eye concern, from dryness to dark circles.
Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye
This under eye cream from Good Weird will literally make you look like you slept 12 hours. It's got my stamp of approval for sure. It's formulated with caffeine (hence the Cold Brew name), which works as an antioxidant, niacinamide, which helps fade dark circles and fight puffy under eyes, and diamond powder to smooth out and fill in fine lines. It's super easy to apply with a cooling metal tip, plus this product is fragrance-free, so it could work for any skin type – especially if your under eye area is sensitive.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
This eye cream is rich in vitamin C and collagen, which in combination help aid under eye darkness, dryness, and fine lines. The collagen in particular deeply hydrates the area you apply it to, which can be extremely helpful come fall and winter. The lightweight yet creamy formula boasts a "sunny yellow" color inspired by makeup artist-adored brightening banana powder, so you'll notice an instant brightening effect after applying it.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
This is one of the best affordable eye creams. It retails for $9 on Amazon, which is a total steal. It's loaded with 3 different ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier, as well as hyaluronic acid to deliver unbeatable moisture. The formula is substantially creamy but equally lightweight, absorbing quickly into the skin so that you can move on to doing your makeup seamlessly. A little goes a long way with this product, too, so you get more bang for your buck.
OSEA Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Eye Serum
Even though it's not technically a cream, I've been loving this rollerball under eye serum. It definitely has more of a gel-like feel on the skin, so it'll be a great fit for you if you prefer lighter, water-based skincare products. The rollerball is noticeably soothing on my under eyes after I wake up entirely too sleepy. Osea's unique formulation of Undaria and red algae helps to brighten the delicate skin under the eyes, plus it contains plenty of hyaluronic acid and peptides to hydrate and reduce puffiness!
e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Eye Cream
Hyaluronic acid applies a nice plumping effect to the skin with this e.l.f. eye cream, aiding in puffiness under the eyes. It's also formulated with essential peptides, which refreshes dark circles and wrinkles. This eye cream comes in wildly handy in the cold fall and winter air as skin tends to dry out more. It's also certifiably 100% vegan and cruelty-free!
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream
B+C editor, Haley, loves this eye cream from Caudalie. "The dark circles that used to bunch up and look sallow and translucent was suddenly taut and smooth," she writes in her review. "Any lines I had around my eyes, from crows feet to deep wrinkles, lessened significantly."
This product is clinically proven to visibly reduce all types of dark circles. It's formulated with with viniferine (targets darkness), caffeine (reduces inflammation) and niacinamide (evens fine lines) to tackle any and all under eye concerns. It's also super easy to apply to the nooks and crannies around the eyes, thanks to the unique ceramic applicator tip.
Dieux Auracle Eye Serum
Dieux is one of my favorite skincare brands, not only because their products are gorgeous, but because they're effective and gentle, too. Their Auracle eye serum tackles every under eye concern under the sun: dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. The product pumps out of the bottle in the perfect proportion to cover the entire under eye area. The formula is fairly creamy, but boasts more of a light, watery feel, much like a gel or serum.
Mutha Up All Night Eye Cream
This is one of the most effective eye creams for dark circles I've tried. Its opaque, caffeine-rich formula definitely has more of a velvety, creamy feel. It boasts pearl powder that deposits a light wash of pigment under the eyes to instantly brighten them, which is where I need the most improvement. It's definitely an investment when it comes to your skincare, but I've found that a little goes a very long way for each application. It's equally hydrating, too, thanks to inclusions of aloe vera, squalane, and lightweight oils.
