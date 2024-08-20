Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

dolly parton and miley cyrus
Celebrity News

Inside Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton’s “Fairy Godmother” Relationship

easy crock pot recipes
Recipes

65 Easy Crock Pot Recipes Perfect For Busy Evenings

coming of age movies
Movies

12 Relatable Coming-Of-Age Movies & Where To Stream Them

fall target shoes
Fashion

14 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall

Hair Brushes
Hair

The 10 Best Hair Brushes To Make Your Hair Look Silky Smooth

most comfortable jeans by body type
Trends and Inspo

The 12 Most Comfortable Jeans For Every Body Type

Ninja Espresso Machine
Kitchen Tools and Gadgets

This Ninja Espresso Machine Is Replacing My Daily Starbucks Visits

17 Creative Wall Treatment + Decor Ideas To Instantly Upgrade Your Space
Home Decor Inspo

17 Creative Wall Treatment Decor Ideas To Instantly Upgrade Your Space

Trending Stories

miley cyrus
Celebrity News

Inside Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton’s “Fairy Godmother” Relationship

crock pot recipes
Recipes

65 Easy Crock Pot Recipes Perfect For Busy Evenings

movies
Movies

12 Relatable Coming-Of-Age Movies & Where To Stream Them

fashion
Fashion

14 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall