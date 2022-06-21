IKEA's New Collection Is The Moodboard You Need For All Your Summer Festivities
With the Summer Solstice having taken place on June 21, summer is officially here. The days are as long as they're going to get, and we're gearing up for three months of celebrations, picnics, lazy days, and summer foods. June 24-26 is actually the weekend Sweden will celebrate Midsommar, a traditional holiday around the time of the Summer Solstice. If you're an Ari Aster fan you're probably reasonably familiar with the concept, but if not, think flower crowns, natural pops of color, delicious food, and warm weather.
In honor of the holiday, IKEA is releasing limited-edition products you can win if you're an IKEA family member (that is, a member of their free loyalty program). The Blomma collection's hat, tote, and tee are incredibly cute, but we're even more psyched for the accompanying lookbook. Read on for all the food, flower, and activity inspo you need to throw a whimsical, sunny Midsommar celebration of your own — or any other summer party.
Eat Outside
The folks over at IKEA told us that you can always expect amazing food at any Midsommar festival. Every celebration ends with enjoying delicious food out in the sun with your pals. Here are a few of our favorite summertime recipes for the occasion:
Easy Outdoor Trail Mix
Easy to make and delicious to eat, this healthy trail mix will help you power through whatever summer adventures might come your way. (viaBrit + Co)
Artichoke A La Mode Flatbread Pizza
Doughy, vegetal and summery, this flatbread pizza is perfect for outdoor celebrations. Tomatoes and artichokes sourced fresh from the farmers' market are best for celebrating seasonally. (via Culinary Hill)
Paleo Pasta Salad
A light and delicious version of a summer staple, this "pasta" salad is chock full of nutritious fruit and veg like zucchini, tomatoes, and olives. (via Brit + Co)
Soda Chanh Muối
Midsommar may be a Swedish tradition, but that doesn't mean you can't travel around the world a bit. This refreshing pickled Vietnamese lemonade recipe is the ultimate warm-weather refresher. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Jerky
Head to the market to pick up a seasonal melon, and go wild with this hydrating, refreshing, and crowd-pleasing snack. (via Brit + Co)
Decorate With Fresh Flowers
Another way the Swedes celebrate Midsommar is to decorate with flowers. Floral crowns aren't just a Coachella staple... they're actually a summertime tradition. You can also erect a Maypole, symbolic of fertility, or harvest wildflowers to honor the height of the growing season.
How To Make A Flower Crown
This easy-to-follow DIY has you covered if you're ready to honor Midsommar with a floral creation of your own. (viaBrit + Co)
How To Arrange Flowers Like A Pro
This quick and handy guide will help you arrange all the flora you harvest (or buy) for a gorgeous seasonal display. To really get the hang of it, check out our Flower Arranging class! (via Brit + Co)
Gather With Friends
No matter what you eat or do, the most important part of celebrating Midsommar is gathering with your friends and family. Spending time outside at the height of summertime comes naturally for most of us, so if all else fails, just get outside and enjoy the weather! Here are some of our favorite activities to try:
Make A Little Magic
Midsommar might not be as creepy as the eponymous movie suggests, but there *is* a healthy dose of superstition behind it. Our insiders at IKEA explained that on Midsommar Eve, it's a tradition for children to pick seven different flowers from the field and place them under their pillow before going to bed. According to tradition, they'll dream of their future partner that night.
You, too, can participate in this cute and romantic form of future-reading. Or alternatively, bring a little mysticism into the day by doing a tarot spread, reading your palm, meditating with some incense, or cloud-gazing (arguably the most wholesome form of divination ever).
Are you planning to celebrate Midsommar?