Already Rewatched 'Off-Campus'? Here Are 5 New Summer Romance Shows To Watch This June 2026

I am a sucker for a summer romance show: not only do we get the butterflies that come with young love. And a lot of times, there are also plenty of beaches, campfires, and lakesides to make you feel like you're on vacation — all you have to do is press play! Well, if you're missing shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Off-Campus, there are some new shows coming this month that will totally fill that void.

Here are the best summer romance shows to watch in June 2026.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Prime Video When a tragedy brings Percy (Sadie Soverall) back to Barry's Bay, she has to face the consequences of a mistake from 10 years ago — and its effect on the people she used to know. That includes Sam (Matt Cornett), Charlie (Michael Bradway), and Delilah (Abigail Cowen).

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix June 11, 2026 Netflix It's almost time to return to Serenity, and get a whole new season of friendship, family, and tons of romance (duh). This is the perfect cozy watch...even in the middle of summer.

Oasis — Watch on Netflix June 19, 2026 Netflix This new show will definitely give you all the White Lotus vibes you're looking for this summer. Picture this: a luxury holiday resort with plenty of pampered guests and maybe even a few hookups. But paradise turns into a nightmare when police start investigating a mysterious disappearance.

Off-Campus — Watch on Prime Video Now Prime Video Okay, we've already established that Off-Campus is the show of the summer so far, but it's still technically new...and if you haven't watched it yet, I'm a firm believer in the "better late than never" mentality. The series follows hockey star Garrett (Belmont Cameli) who gets free tutoring from Hannah (Ella Bright) in exchange for making her crush jealous. Say less.

Alice and Steve — Watch on Hulu Now Hulu This summer show has just as much frenemy-energy as it does romance. Titular characters Alice and Steve (played by Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement) move from best friends to enemies when Steve starts dating Alice’s 26-year-old daughter (Yali Topol Margalith).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on this year's summer romance shows. Trust me, we will be covering them.