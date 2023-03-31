20 Vegetarian Lunch Ideas To Truly Brighten Your Day
Find yourself in a bit of a lunch rut? Whether you're living a vegetarian lifestyle or trying to eat more plant-based meals, these vegetarian lunch recipes will inspire you to try something new, this week and the next (and the next). Bright, colorful veggies, delightful spices, cozy grains, and hearty cheeses make these meals healthy, satisfying, and delicious. Some are perfect to-go, some are great to cook at home with your favorite people. Meatless Mondays just got so delicious with twists on grilled cheese (blueberries, yum), tacos, soups, salads and more, so mix it up and get cooking good-lookin!
Roasted Sweet Potato Pitas with Arugula and Garlic Dressing
Image via Salt & Lavender
Inspired by chicken Shawarma, this lighter version is just a garlicky good, with a dressing of minced garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt & pepper and Greek yogurt. (via Salt & Lavender)
Ricotta Mushroom Toast
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Go for vegan ricotta or the real thing with crispy caramelized mushrooms, garlic, and tons of herbs. This easy recipe takes just 15 mins to whip up and it's totally worth the effort. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Arugula Fig and Goat Cheese Salad
Image via Give Recipe
Salads don't have to be boring. Give this flavor-packed, colorful, and nutrient-rich fig salad recipe a try with goat cheese and walnuts for more oomph. (via Give Recipe)
Blueberry Balsamic Grilled Cheese
Image via Live Eat Learn
This one had us at blueberries. Grill some fresh blueberries, basil, goat cheese, and arugula on your favorite toasty bread for a sweet and delicious vegetarian lunch. (via Live Eat Learn)
Walnut Meat Tacos
Image via Veggie Society
You're a lunch away from finely chopped walnuts, onion, capers and sundried tomatoes topped with nutty and tasty cashew queso sauce. (via Veggie Society)
Mediterranean Cauliflower Pita Sandwiches
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Mediterranean spices make this roasted cauliflower pita sandwich a lunchtime winner in our book. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Crockpot Spicy Vegetarian Tortilla Soup With Quinoa
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Just toss everything into your crockpot and you'll have a meal for a week topped with tortilla chips, some good cheese, and an avocado. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Tunacado
Image via The Edgy Veg
Use shredded tofu with a tasty sauce of mayo, lemon juice, soy sauce, and nori powder (or kelp powder) for a satisfying and easy-to-make sandwich. (via The Edgy Veg)
Masala Butternut Squash & Goat Cheese Tartlets
Image via Signature Concoctions
Butternut squash with an Indian twist (think spices like cumin, coriander, cloves, nutmeg, and cardamom) adds a burst of flavor to your lunch rotation. (via Signature Concoctions)
Caribbean-Inspired BBQ Tofu Bowl
Image via Girl on Bloor
Plantains, avocado, and tempeh mixed with Caribbean spices is a dreamy escape from your regular vegetarian lunch standbys. (via Girl on Bloor)
Soba Noodle Soup
Image via Gastro Plant
This vegan soba noodle soup is perfect for a rainy day with fresh spring veggies, crispy tofu, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms in a smoky, savory broth. (via Gastro Plant)
Sage-Infused Biscuits w/ Pecan-Crusted Fried Chicken and Maple Butternut Squash Puree
Image via No Eggs and Ham
Pecan-fried vegan chicken topped with a maple butternut squash puree on a flaky biscuit is the perfect mix of sweet and savory, all rounded out with refreshing cucumber. (via No Eggs and Ham)
Edamame Salad
Image via This Wife Cooks
If you like a bit of crunch with your vegetarian lunch, this veg-filled and creamy salad is the way to go. (via This Wife Cooks)
Sweet And Tangy Vegetarian Sloppy Joe's
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Use your favorite ground, plant-based protein and spices like herbs de Provence, smoked paprika, and turmeric to satisfy your Sloppy Joe cravings. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Baked Feta With Olives And Honey
Image via Forks & Foliage
Grab some rustic bread and dip into this delicious tangy, salty, sweet, and spicy vegetarian dish. (via Forks & Foliage)
Fresh Tomato Tart
Image via A Spicy Perspective
A mix of colorful tomatoes over a creamy cheese base and buttery crust is exactly how we want to spend our lunch hour. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Japanese Hibachi Fried Rice
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Take that takeout! You can make this fresh, meatless, and so delicious version of fried rice in less time it takes to get delivery.(via A Spicy Perspective)
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
Image via Culinary Hill
Chipotle-flavored rice, beans, and vegetables all smothered with melty cheese and crunchy tortilla chips is a meatless dream. (via Culinary Hill)
Roasted Golden Beet Salad With Farro
Image via Barley & Sage
Looking for ways to satisfy your love of beets? This salad mixed with herbs, spinach, goat cheese, and Marcona almonds will do the trick. (via Barley & Sage)
Gluten-Free Falafel
Image via Olive You Whole
Gluten-free falafel with creamy cauliflower hummus is packable and a worthy vegetarian lunch, get to it! (via Olive You Whole)
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipe inspiration and check out our online cooking classes for more ideas!
Header image via Barley & Sage
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.