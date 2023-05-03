The Sugar-Free Swoon x Barbie Pink Lemonade Supports An Inspiring Cause
As if the Barbie craze hasn’t filled every waking minute of your life (in the best ways possible), you can now stock your fridge with a sweet nod to her, thanks to the new Barbie x Swoon collaboration. Starting today, you can get your hands on a deliciously sugar-free, adorable pink lemonade to sip on as you await the movie’s summer release.
The Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade collab will direct 10% of net sales to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which helps girls rise to their full potential. The program provides resources, curriculum, skill development, and leadership opportunities to girls between the ages of five and ten across the globe. This year, the project is diving deeper into facilitating the growth of all girls, including BIPOC girls that may face more barriers opposed to their non-BIPOC counterparts.
Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade ($30 / 12 pack)
Each sip of the Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade drink is sweet, fruity, and tart. One can has 0g sugar, only 5 calories, and is never artificially sweetened. The nostalgic sip is available online at tasteswoon.com and at 4,000+ stores nationwide, including Target, Whole Foods, Publix and more.
Jen and Cristina of Swoon set out to modernize classic drinks like lemonade and iced tea to make people happier and healthier, one drink at a time. Their drink collaboration with Barbie came naturally from a shared goal: continuing to elevate what’s timeless. Together, Swoon and Barbie are committed to celebrating and evolving the classics to create a better future for all.
