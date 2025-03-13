Um, Sydney Sweeney Just Sparked Major Breakup Rumors

Sydney Sweeneyis reportedly in the middle of an extended hotel stay. After postponing her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino at the end of February, Sydney turned heads when she stepped out in Barbie pink at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — and now according to a few sources, the Euphoria actress has been flying solo. And it's sparked major breakup rumors.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about those Jonathan Davino & Sydney Sweeney breakup rumors.

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been staying on her own for the last few weeks. According to TMZ sources, Sydney Sweeney has been having a solo stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel since "around the middle of February." Apparently she hasn't been joined by Jonathan Davino throughout her time, instead sticking with some friends and one of her bodyguards. We don't have official news on a breakup just yet, but while The Housemaid actress' decision to postpone her wedding definitely made headlines, Sydney's always maintained that she's been too busy with work to rush to the altar. "I am so busy working!" she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the wedding. "I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

Sydney Sweeney also revealed why she keeps her relationships private. Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have kept their relationship pretty low-key since they were first linked in 2018. And in 2023 she revealed why she keeps those details close to her chest. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” Sydney toldGlamour UK. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes, it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.” “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she continued. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Here's Your First Look At Sydney Sweeney As "Incredible" Christy Martin. Read all about it!