Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

easy mixed drinks
Cocktails

14 Ridiculously Easy Mixed Drinks To Sip This Summer

new reformation dresses
Trends and Inspo

15 New Reformation Dresses That Are An Immediate "Add To Cart"

Quaint European Destinations
Travel

10 Quaint European Destinations To Visit Between Trips To Major Cities

team usa 2024
Entertainment

All The Team USA Stars We're Excited To Cheer For During The 2024 Summer Olympics

Best Desserts
Dessert Recipes

14 Best Desserts From Easy Cake Recipes To Homemade Cookies

The Best New TV Shows Of 2024
TV

The Best New TV Shows Of 2024 (So Far)

Hiking Shoes
Trends and Inspo

6 Stylish Hiking Shoes That Help You Go The Distance Comfortably

my lady jane reactions
TV

14 Reactions To 'My Lady Jane' That Made Me Actually LOL

Trending Stories

cocktails
Cocktails

14 Ridiculously Easy Mixed Drinks To Sip This Summer

style
Trends and Inspo

15 New Reformation Dresses That Are An Immediate "Add To Cart"

travel
Travel

10 Quaint European Destinations To Visit Between Trips To Major Cities

olympics
Entertainment

All The Team USA Stars We're Excited To Cheer For During The 2024 Summer Olympics