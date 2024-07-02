13 Trendy Shoes I Need From The DSW Semi-Annual Sale
DSW is currently running their famed Semi-Annual Sale, which runs through July 7 – and it's packed with deals on shoes of all kinds. From "It" girl sneakers to fall boots and even summery sandals, you'll be able to shop sale styles up to 65% off! Since I'm such a shoe fiend, I scrolled the sale so you don't have to. Shop my favorite shoes from the DSW Semi-Annual Sale below that can take you from season to season in style!
DSW
Kelly & Katie Nicie Wedge Sandal
The espadrille styling on these wedge sandals screams summertime. The simple black leather straps are super easy to pair with summery maxi dresses and flowy skirts alike.
The Kelly & Katie Nicie Wedge Sandals are currently available for $37 (was $80).
DSW
Madden Girl Freedom Boot
My next fall boots are loading... and I love that these deliver on the very-equestrian rider boots trend all the celebs are rocking these days! The smooth black leather material with chic silver buckles will look stunning with denim shorts or jeans.
The Madden Girl Freedom Boots are now $30 (was $89).
DSW
Kelly & Katie Espadrille Flat
These flats are super sweet for warmer weather, and the woven espadrille lining gives them an especially beachy feel. Of course, flats aren't flats without an adorable bow at the toe. These shoes also stretch along the seams for a comfy fit!
The Kelly & Katie Espadrille Flats are currently on sale for $30 (was $60).
DSW
Dolce Vita Drake Platform Sandal
Bring me all the color! These cozy platform sandals are sporty yet chic, and so stylish thanks to the pops of blue, green, purple, and red. They boast a good amount of tread, qualifying them as a great vacation excursion shoe. The fit is adjustable by the painless back buckle.
The Dolce Vita Drake Platform Sandals are now $65 (was $130).
DSW
New Balance 237 Sneaker
An iconic shoe from New Balance, the 327's definitely deliver on versatility. These are casual enough for everyday wear, but also workout-worthy. The thick, cushy soles and durable mesh and suede outer make them last a long time, too. I am obsessing over this playful peachy color!
These New Balance 237 Sneakers are available for $70 (was $80).
DSW
Dr. Martens 1460 Boot
I simply can't resist Dr. Martens boots, and the DSW sale is practically forcing me to add another pair to my collection. With a deal this good, I have to do it. Snag these combat boots at a lower price now to prep for fall and winter later. They flaunt easy lace-up styling and unmatched durability from their leather construction.
These Dr. Martens 1460 Boot are now $90 (was $170).
DSW
Reebok Club C Vintage Sneaker
This trendy low-profile sneaker from Reebok boasts pops of color that'll draw tons of visual interest to your look. They have super retro vibes that make 'em so easy to wear with practically anything! The lightweight EVA midsole keeps your steps nice and cushioned, no matter where you are.
The Reebok Club C Vintage Sneakers are currently shoppable for $70 (was $80).
DSW
Anne Klein Gemma Slip-On
Ballet flats are everything to me, and I love that these are slightly boosted at the heel for a more formal look. These black flats can take you from the office to happy hour in no time. They're sleek and tailored all-around, sealing the deal for a variety of outfits.
The Anne Klein Gemma Slip-Ons are now on sale for $32 (was $79).
DSW
Cole Haan Camberly Sandal
These sunny yellow leather sandals just make sense for summer. They're fairly flat in shape, but have a molded footbed with arch support, so you won't be uncomfortable walking in them. They feature an adjustable slingback buckle and durable rubber sole that further lock in their durability! For half-off, you can't beat that.
The Cole Haan Camberly Sandals are now $70 (was $140).
DSW
LifeStride Cameo Flat
These shiny and shimmery shoes are like ballet flats, but better (and more mature)! They highlight a trendy square toe and small block heel for an air of sophistication. The foam footbed provides padding and extra support so you never feel uncomfy, plus these have a subtle back strap for easy on and off. I'll take 10, please, thank you.
The LifeStride Cameo Flats are shoppable in several other colorways on sale for $60 (was $80).
DSW
Roxy Totally Tubular Sandal
Y2K called – they want their sandals back! These big bold platforms with puffy straps are made from a soft yet durable foam material and the easy slip-on styling makes them all the better. Take 'em from your beachy vacation to brunch – either way, you'll be stepping in cozy throwback style!
The Roxy Totally Tubular Sandals are now $35 (was $40).
DSW
Franco Sarto Bersa Loafer
These loafers give preppy with an edge, and I love the chunky treaded platforms! I think they can easily range from professional to grungy vibes, depending on how you style them. These boast a 2-inch molded heel for a nice height boost and some cute tassels on top for added flair.
The Franco Sarto Bersa Loafers are on sale for $45 (was $99).
DSW
Crown Vintage Pimmy Bootie
These smooth leather booties land at the ankles and slide in to a sleek pointed toe. They're the perfect fall shoe! I love that they're easy to put on and take off with stretchy elastic paneling on either side. The heel measures a little over 3 inches, so get ready to strut!
The Crown Vintage Pimmy Booties are shoppable for $35 (was $100).
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending footwear and fashion!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.