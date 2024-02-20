The Best Target Wall Art To Freshen Up Your Home For Spring
As February comes to a close, you may or may not have spring cleaning on the brain. If you feel like someone flipped a switch and reminded you that this new season is coming — and quickly — you're not alone. As much as we excitedly tried to usher in a new year, it feels like spring is the true refresh we all need. So while we all plan for our spring cleaning...and inevitable redecorating...we're eyeing Target wall art to help our homes look the part! Scroll for Target wall art inspo for every room in your home to see how you can refresh things this spring!
Floral Target Wall Art
Amanti Art White Bouquet by Julia Purinton Framed Canvas Wall Art
We can hear Miranda Priestly rolling her eyes and saying, "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking," but this custom canvas painting has a welcoming aura that's perfect for your entryway. It has a hint of whimsical romance due to Julia Purinton's use of glaze, acrylics, and oils.
Modern Blue Vase II By Farida Zaman
This modern, minimal floral art from Target is so calming. It could work well in just about any room, but I'd love to see it in a gallery wall wherever it lands. The navy blue paired with the gold frame is elegant, yet simple enough to compliment any other art and photos around it.
Amanti Art Natural Bouquet I Gray by Julia Purinton Framed Canvas Wall Art
If you want to tend to plant babies without having to deal with keeping them watered, this natural bouquet painting makes for a great addition to your kitchen. The terracotta, peach, and charcoal grey vases house beautiful stems that'll brighten your kitchen.
Spring Florals By Marisa Anon
These bold flowers are a fresh and fun way to take on florals as the weather warms up! The playful lines and bright colors could seem childlike, but the abstract nature of it all is extremely chic. Grab this if you're looking to make a statement!
Floral Spring Framed Wall Art - Threshold Designed With Studio MgGee
It's no secret that I love Studio MgGee, so I'm not surprised that I completely adore this dainty floral duo. The mustard yellow of the background is bold, but it's also neutral enough to fit into most spaces. Plus, these delicate little flowers will add a touch of whimsy to your space.
Amanti Art Blue Spring II by Isabelle Z Framed Canvas Wall Art
But, keep it simple with a painting that's designed with spring in mind like this framed Target wall art. The navy blue flowers will bring a smile to your face as you sip coffee by the window and listen to the birds chirp their happy spring song.
Threshold Antique Floral Framed Canvas Board
This painting may have a moody aesthetic, but it's only because spring can be moody. Whether you're embracing a sunny or rainy day, this wall art will bring a touch of Bridgerton elegance into your home.
Threshold Orchid Flowers Framed Wall Art
Add a pop of color to your hallway with these orchid flowers wall art by Threshold. The walnut brown frames nicely contradict the painting, creating a rectangular shape that's sure to grab your attention when you walk by.
Kate & Laurel Blake Botanical 5F Framed Printed Glass by Amy Peterson
Tired of looking at paintings? Spruce up your hallway with this framed Target wall art that features a botanical leaf. It's simple, yet colorful enough to give your walls a little personality.
Amanti Art Sweet Lemonade by Isabelle Z Wood
Your office should be as fun and creative as you want it to be. After all, you need a little inspiration to get work done so hang this sweet lemonade painting in a spot you can easily see it.
Scenic Target Wall Art
Threshold Summer Pasture Framed Wall Art
Target wall art is known for either being beautifully understated or bold, which is why this painting can be another focal point of your entryway.
Warm Colors Scenic Landscape Framed Canvas
These bright, warm colors are the perfect addition to liven up your living room. I love how it's paired with a natural looking wood to bring out the more neutral colors, too. It allows the piece to blend in or stand out as you wish!
Laundry Day II By Grace Popp
So much scenic wall art tends to be landscapes and beaches, so I'm totally hear for this little slice of life we're getting with "Laundry Day II" by Grace Popp. The bright, bold colors are gorgeous, bringing you right into the charisma of wherever this scene is.
Silent Still Framed Wall Cotton Canvas Board
Nobody's heard from Claude Monet since this "Silent Still" went on sale at Target. For less than $30, you can get this tranquil scene that could arguably hang in your favorite museum.
Abstract Target Wall Art
Olivia & May Set of 2 Contemporary Abstract Framed Wall Art
Your mind may not think of the color black when you dream of spring, but contemporary, abstract wall art is known for accentuating neutral living room decor. When you open your blinds, the sunlight will reflect off this set of paintings and creating a welcoming environment for you and guests.
Paper Object No. 5 By The Miuus Studio
This simple use of shapes is so incredibly effective. The dark, halved circle draws your eyes right to the center, with the lines leading you outward as you look on. That effect makes "Paper Object No. 5" the perfect addition to your gallery wall, IMO.
Color Blocks Framed Wall Canvases
These framed wall canvases certainly make a statement with their colorful nature. Filled with shades of yellows, blues, and reds, the primary colors shine in their simplicity.
Megalith I By Jacob Green
"Megalith I" is giving the midcentury look of my dreams. I could totally see this pairing perfectly with a modular sofa or a conversation pit out in 60s California. While that's not my house now, a girl can dream, right?!
Sylvie Japandi Set Of 3 Framed Canvases
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: navy and gold really are everything. This set of 3 canvases is crisp, clean, and honestly so cute. Put it in your hallway, your office, or wherever you see fit — they're versatile enough to really go anywhere you want!
Kate & Laurel Sylie Thinking Of You Framed Wall Art by Rachel Lee Natural
This framed print makes for a great addition to your bedroom because it features a blend of pastel colors that accentuate the outline of a woman's body. We like to think it's a reminder that your room is your safe space.
Target Wall Decor Accents
Hand Woven Jute/Polyester Wall Art With Wooden Dowel
Woven accents are wonderful ways to add some texture to your walls. The earthy browns will bring a natural, grounded sense to your space.
Olivia & May Metal Sunburst Wall Decor with Capiz Accent
Or, take a nod from the sun's rays by adding this metal sunburst wall decor to your hallway. It'll serve as a bright spot when your days feel dreary.
Project 62 Mid-century Metal Wall Decor
Not a fan of having metal wall decor in your hallway? Leave it for your office instead! This mid-century design by Project 62 is under $100 and will pair well with the rest of the decor you've picked out.
Cosmoliving by Cosmopolitan Metal Abstract Wall Decor
Craving a little more glam? Cosmoliving by Comopolitan has something you may like. It features interlocked oblongs that create an abstract design that'll set the tone for your office.
Pillowfort Rattan Arch Leaf Kids' Shelf
This is technically a kids' shelf, but we'd like to think you can use it as wall art. Rattan is comforting for different reasons and feels like it complements the carefree nature of spring, so why not have a piece of it at home?
