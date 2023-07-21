19 Swimwear Sales To Get You Vacation-Ready For Under $100
While planned vacations are some of the most important parts of summer, spontaneous trips can also be a memorable experience. But when you need a new swimsuit STAT, you might not be able to drop a ton of cash — especially if you're all about cheap travel hacks. That's why I scoured the internet for super cute swimsuits you can grab for under $100. Whether you're looking for bikinis or one pieces, these swimwear sales are exactly what your carry on needs. The two-pieces are grouped together, but feel free to mix and match. It makes it more fun!
One Piece Swimsuits On Sale That We Love
Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit ($90, was $168)
Look as hot as the weather feels in this multi-toned one piece. I'm obsessed with the asymmetrical cutout design, and I'm pretty sure you will be too.
Eomenie Halter Slimming Bathing Suit ($26, was $40)
One-piece bathing suits give you more fabric to work with, so why not pick a one covered in a vivid print?
Gap Recycled Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit ($55, was $70)
Get creative with coverage by picking a swimsuit that keeps your stomach covered and offers a plunging neckline at the same time.
Motherhood Beach Bump™ Maternity Wrap One Piece Swimsuit ($18, was $60)
This bathing suit (which looks good at every trimester, BTW) features UPF 50+ technology to protect your skin from the sun. You'll still want to wear plenty of sunscreen though ;).
Madewell Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit ($70, was $85)
Love crazy prints, but not crazy colors? Opt for a floral suit in toned-down shades that Daisy Jones would totally approve of.
Summersalt The Sidestroke ($94, was $125)
A one-shoulder design keeps things playful while also keeping you fully covered. You won't have any slips in this suit!
Maeve Jodie Belted One-Piece Swimsuit ($70, was $128)
This one-piece is structured like a corset top, making it an extra fashionable choice.
Two Piece Swimsuit Sales You Can Grab Right Now
A/Div Lace-Up Trilet Bikini Top + Medium Bikini Bottoms (each $57, was $60)
If you want to pretend that you're on the Outer Banks this summer, grab a Billabong suit. Not only is it a brand they use on the show, but it's also surfer-approved.
Aerie Lace Scoop Bikini Top ($19, was $37) + Lace Full Coverage Bikini Bottom ($14, was $27)
I can tell you from first-hand experience that a neon green bikini is the perfect confidence booster for hot summer days. Not only does this lacy one feature a flattering scoop neck but it's also got UPF 50+ protection!
Farm Rio Paraty Shoulder-Tie Swim Top ($60, was $110) + Paraty Bikini Bottoms ($40, was $75)
Pretend you're on the Italian coast when you wear this smocked, ruffled two-piece. It's so cute you might as well also wear it with your go-to denim.
Gap Rib Plunge Bikini Top ($55, was $70) + Rib Crossover Bikini Bottom ($30, was $55)
This bikini's soft stretch and bright color will make you feel extra cute and extra comfy. What more could you want, really.
Madewell Underwire Bikini Top ($40, was $65) + High-Rise Crossover Bikini Bottom ($45, was $55)
Bring cottagecore to the beach with you thank to this gingham suit. The two-toned color palette offers a modern edge against an otherwise sweet design.
Hurley Sun and Sand Bralette ($35, was $50) + Sun and Sand Moderate High Wait Bottom ($28, was $40)
Make vacay a little more colorful with this rainbow suit. It's retro, lightweight, and features adjustable straps.
Have you seen any good swimsuit deals recently? Let us know in the comments and check out our weekly deals newsletter for more recommendations!
