Everything You Need To Know About Those Taylor Swift Book Rumors
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is on its way, and among the endless Easter eggs and library pop-up TikToks, one thing's for sure: Swifties want a Taylor Swift book badly. We know Taylor's writing the screenplay for her very first feature-length movie (for Searchlight Pictures, the company behind movies like Suncoast and Kinds of Kindness!!), and we'd love to see a novel too! Here's everything we know about the Taylor Swift book rumors.
Is Taylor Swift writing a memoir?
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
There are no confirmed reports of Taylor Swift writing a book. However, with so many of her lyrics sounding like poetry, the final track on Midnights being called "Dear Reader," and the fact The Tortured Poets Department has so many library themes and tie-ins, Swifties are starting to wonder if a book is on its way. In fact, Reddit users are hoping for everything from a Selena Gomez cookbook collab to an art book.
@hjulrich on TikTok points out that the consistent number two references Taylor Swift has made since she announced TTPD in February could be another project instead of another album. "I think it’s a book as well," one comment agrees. "I think the book is coming out on May 2nd a fortnight after the album release." The first TTPD track is called "Fortnight" *and* Taylor's online cluesare starting to spell out "Post-Fortnight!"
Is All Too Well a book by Taylor Swift?
Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube/UMG
In the music video short film for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," Taylor (and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink) plays a fictionalized version of herself — one who grows up to be an author. The music video ends with Taylor publishing a book titled "All Too Well" and doing a special reading at the Housing Works bookstore in New York City.
Did Taylor Swift write a children's book?
Image via Amazon
Taylor Swift hasn't published a children's book, but you can buy a children's book about her! Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography is a super cute read for kids (or collectors of any age) that goes into some of her life, her songwriting, and why Swifties love her.
Did Taylor Swift write Argylle?
Image via Apple
Rumors were circulating that Taylor Swift was the author behind Argylle, a story about an author who loves all things cozy and all things cats. However, after it turned out to be false (along with a rumor Ryan Reynolds penned the book), the real authors turned out to be Australian novelist & screenwriter Terry Hayes and British author Tammy Cohen.
What else has Taylor Swift written?
Image via Taylor Swift/UMG
Taylor Swift is famous for writing her own music, and has solo writing credits on her Tortured Poets Department songs "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.” She's also the only writer behind hit songs "Fifteen," "Red," "This Love," "Daylight," "Cornelia Street," "My Tears Ricochet," and the entirety of her Speak Now album.
What would you want a Taylor Swift book to focus on? Check out 29 Books From Reese Witherspoon's Book Club List Worth Reading for more book ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!