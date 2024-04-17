Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

David And Victoria Beckham Make Love Look Good AND Last A Lifetime
Celebrity News

Victoria Beckham Just Turned 50 — Revisit Her 20-Year Relationship With David Beckham

zendaya challengers
Movies

Zendaya's Latest "Challengers" Outfit Has A Literal Tennis Ball

sydney sweeney spider-man 4
Movies

Sydney Sweeney Is Rumored To Be Joining "Spider-Man 4" With Tom Holland

taylor swift tortured poets department
Music

The First "Tortured Poets Department" Music Video Premieres This Friday

starbucks copycat recipes
Recipes

23 Starbucks Copycat Recipes Your Wallet Will Thank You For

zendaya at the 2019 met gala camp as cinderella met gala 2024
Pop Culture

Zendaya Already Has Outfit Ideas For This Year's "Very Special" Met Gala

ryan gosling eva mendes kids
Celebrity News

Ryan Gosling Had A Hilariously Relatable SNL Moment Thanks To His In-Laws.

Trending Stories

Celebrity Couples
Celebrity News

Victoria Beckham Just Turned 50 — Revisit Her 20-Year Relationship With David Beckham

movies
Movies

Zendaya's Latest "Challengers" Outfit Has A Literal Tennis Ball

movies
Movies

Sydney Sweeney Is Rumored To Be Joining "Spider-Man 4" With Tom Holland