Yes, your favorite song probably *does* sound like that other song! 😉

Here's Every Song Taylor Swift Sampled For 'The Life Of A Showgirl'

Haley Sprankle
By Haley Sprankle Oct 06, 2025
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

If you're listening to The Life of a Showgirl and keep thinking, "This song sounds like another song," you're not alone. Swifties everywhere recognized little melodies and patterns throughout the album that felt familiar, but couldn't quite put their finger on what song they were hearing in each Taylor Swift track.

Well, I'm here to tell you two things:

  1. You're not crazy! Taylor very purposefully sampled other songs throughout The Life of a Showgirl.
  2. These samples are actually called "interpolations" in the music industry — AKA when you take an existing piece of music and transform it into a new song.
And Taylor, being the respectful, responsible artist that she is, made sure to credit every single interpolation on The Life of a Showgirl. So without further ado, here's what they are, according to Genius!

Scroll to see all the samples (AKA interpolations) Taylor Swift credited on The Life of a Showgirl...

"Father Figure" — "Father Figure" by George Michael

This is the most well-known interpolation on the album — especially because George Michael's estate put out a public statement on Instagram about it. Plus, it's no secret that everyone was obsessed with this song ever since that dance scene in Babygirl.

"Eldest Daughter" — "White Horse" by Taylor Swift

This may surprise you since it's a sample of her own work, but if there's one thing we know about Taylor is that she knows the value of honoring previous work. I mean this is the woman that literally started re-recording her albums when she couldn't buy her masters back and called herself "your english teacher" — I'm honestly not surprised she would go this far in citing her sources.

"Ruin The Friendship" — "It Ain't Over Til It's Over" by Lenny Kravitz

Tay finally got Zoë's dad on a track! This Lenny Kravitz song is absolutely iconic on it's own, but to interpolate it in a song about a situationship that ended in the saddest way possible? Yeah, I guess it really isn't over until it's...over...BRB while I sob.

"Actually Romantic" — "Where Is My Mind" by The Pixies & "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheetus

Everyone seems to know what song "Actually Romantic" may be in response to (which is honestly very brat of her, TBH) — but do you know which song(s) it interpolates? That's right, she literally samples two of the greatest songs of all time on this track: "Where Is My Mind" by The Pixies and "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheetus.

"Wood" — "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5

I would be shocked if there was anyone in the world who didn't know "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5. It's an absolute banger, and for Taylor to use it to represent her relationship with Travis Kelce really shows how classic and iconic those two are together. (I'm not crying, you are!)

"CANCELLED!" — "Yellow Flicker Beat" by Lorde

Lorde is a part of Taylor's O.G. squad from the 2010s days of yore, so I'm not shocked she would pay homage to an artist she's loved and respected for so long. And how cool is it that both of these two songwriters have tracks for the Hunger Games franchise?

