TV viewers are feasting thanks to Hulu. Not only are we getting five seasons of Only Murders in the Building in five years, but we've also gotten a new season of The Bear every year since 2022.

If you watched the Oscars, you were probably tuned into the best dressed stars and Emma Stone's great BFF moment (and maybe even caught moments between Hollywood's new It couple Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro) but there's one thing you might have missed: the first footage of Ayo Edebiri in The Bear season 4!

Here's a breakdown of that clip from The Bear season 4 starring Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach.

One question I've had from the very beginning of the series is whether we'll see Sydney and Carmy couple up. And actors Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White finallyaddressed the rumorsduring season 3's press conference. “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications,” Jeremy said. “[Carmy's] not the best communicator, but he will often make a sort of grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever." “He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on," he continued. "You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.” “Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with,” Ayo added. “It’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”

