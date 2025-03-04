Your March Horoscope is here...

Surprise!!

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of Ayo Edebiri In 'The Bear' Season 4

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
FX/Hulu
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

TV viewers are feasting thanks to Hulu. Not only are we getting five seasons of Only Murders in the Building in five years, but we've also gotten a new season of The Bear every year since 2022.

If you watched the Oscars, you were probably tuned into the best dressed stars and Emma Stone's great BFF moment (and maybe even caught moments between Hollywood's new It couple Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro) but there's one thing you might have missed: the first footage of Ayo Edebiri in The Bear season 4!

Here's a breakdown of that clip from The Bear season 4 starring Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach.

@rottentomatoes Ayo Edebiri in our first look at #TheBear Season 4. #rottentomatoes #tv #tvshow #tvtok #firstlook #hulu #fx #teaser #ayoedebiri #jeremyallenwhite ♬ original sound - Rotten Tomatoes

A commercial during the Oscars surprised us with a new clip from The Bear season 4. It's pretty straightforward, but it finally addresses something I've known from the very beginning: the staff of The Bear restaurant are a family, y'all!!

"Sometimes I feel like your work family is part of your family family," Sydney says, while clips Richie, Marcus, Luca, and Sydney's dad play in the background. After all that drama at the end of season 3, not to mention the fact that Sydney accidentally stumbled upon a new job opportunity, this definitely looks like a job interview to me.

Maybe Sydney does go through with the interview for a new restaurant, but when she learns they don't approach staff life the same way, she realizes that, despite its (many) flaws, The Bear is her true family. We haven't even gotten a full episode and I'm making myself emotional!

One question I've had from the very beginning of the series is whether we'll see Sydney and Carmy couple up. And actors Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White finallyaddressed the rumorsduring season 3's press conference.

“There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications,” Jeremy said. “[Carmy's] not the best communicator, but he will often make a sort of grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever."

“He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on," he continued. "You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.”

“Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with,” Ayo added. “It’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”

Check out The 8 Best TV Shows To Watch On Hulu This Month for more amazing shows to stream once you've rewatched all of The Bear.

