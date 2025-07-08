'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Revealed The Books They Can't Put Down Right Now (Exclusive)

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, listen up! If you've already reread the trilogy ahead of the season 3 premiere on July 16, then we have some brand new book recommendations for you. And by "we," I mean The Summer I Turned Pretty cast.

In Brit + Co's exclusive interview with Jackie Chung and Tom Everett Scott, I had to ask the actors what their favorite reads are at the moment — after all, Jackie does play author extraordinaire Laurel Park!

Keep reading to see what The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Jackie Chung & Tom Everett Scott are reading for summer 2025.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast loves to read. "I'm reading a book called Tinkers," Tom Everett Scott says, referencing Paul Harding's 2008 book about an old man who relives a lifetime of memories in his final moments. "It's good. It's little, but it's dense. It's really good." Jackie has taken the nonfiction route lately, saying, "I recently read a book that I loved called I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying," she says. When I promise to add it to my own reading list, she adds, "Yeah, do it, do it! By Youngmi Mayer. It's really good." The memoir explores family and cultural relationships, as well as the daily balance between humor and grief.

How many books does The Summer I Turned Pretty have? If you haven't read The Summer I Turned Pretty books yet, it's not too late! There are three novels in the series: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. You can order them all on Amazon and start reading this weekend.

Loving these celeb book recommendations? Check out The Bridgerton Cast Revealed What They're Reading Right Now for more!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.