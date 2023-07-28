Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Developing A TV Show
Prepare yourselves, Swifties. Rumor has it that Taylor Swift is in talks to develop a new TV show — and we have all the juicy deets.
According to a variety of sources, our favorite world renowned pop star has met with screenwriter Alice Birch (the brains behind hit shows like Succession and Normal People) for a new challenge: to create a “new meta-feminist TV show,” potentially drawing on Taylor’s past relationships.
“Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. Seeing how she molded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye,” an insider told The Sun. “They have just been throwing around ideas. Naturally, Taylor's relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems…This translates easily onto the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it..”
As fans know, this won't be Taylor’s first step into the TV and film industry. Just last year, Taylor announced her plans to direct her first movie, based onan original script that she wrote, less than a year after receiving praise for All Too Well: The Short Film. Her film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind critically-acclaimed films like Nomadland and The Shape of Water.
While the plot and casting remains tightly under wraps, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield described the singer as “a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” going on to say, “it is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”
Taylor initially stepped behind the camera to co-direct the music video for her 2019 single, "ME!," and has since self-directed herself in her music videos for “The Man” (2019), “Cardigan” (2020), “Willow” (2020), “Anti-Hero” (2022), and “Bejeweled” (2022).
TBH, we can’t wait to see what lies behind the camera for Taylor. For someone as talented as she is, we know she’s sure to make a splash in any industry.
What would you like to see in a Taylor Swift TV show? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.