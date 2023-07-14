What Is Threads? Everything To Know About The Latest Social Media App
Meta, the parent company to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently introduced their latest social media platform to enter the ring, called Threads. The new text-sharing app takes inspiration directly from Instagram, offering a more conversational space via words, rather than photos and videos. If you’ve been feeling skeptical about adopting yet another social media, we have the deets on all things Threads. Read on to vet the platform before you hit ‘download.’
What is Threads?
Threads is a new, text-based social media app built by the teams at Instagram. It’s for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Sounds just like Twitter, right? 🤪 According to Meta, the mission for Threads is to “take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.”
How does Threads work?
Threads is connected to Instagram. You can log into the platform using your IG account to begin sharing text posts up to 500 characters long. In these posts, you can include links, photos, *and* videos up to 5 minutes. It’s a scrollable social media app that also allows you to like and repost others’ content. You can choose to follow the same people you follow on Instagram, if they have a Threads account, plus the platform recommends content from new creators you don’t follow.
Is Threads like Twitter?
From what we’ve gathered, Threads is very similar to Twitter. After all, Mark Zuckerberg candidly acknowledged that the platform would be Twitter's competitor before it launched. Both apps follow a newsfeed-type structure and grant users the ability to like and repost content from other users, but Threads posts can reach up to 500 characters, while posts on Twitter are limited to 280.
Is Threads safe to use?
Photo by Kerde Severin / PEXELS
According to Meta, Threads is safe to use. It’s closely connected to Instagram, which Meta has longtime security investments in.
“As with all our products, we’re taking safety seriously, and we’ll enforce Instagram’s Community Guidelines on content and interactions in the app,” Meta’s website says. “Since 2016, we’ve invested more than $16 billion in building up the teams and technologies needed to protect our users, and we remain focused on advancing our industry-leading integrity efforts and investments to protect our community.”
Is Threads popular?
Though it’s still in its infancy, Threads logged 5 million sign-ups *just* in its first four hours of existence, and according to Mark Zuckerberg, the app now hosts more than 100 million users. We’d say it’s pretty popular at the moment!
Is Threads free?
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio / PEXELS
Yes, Threads is free on Apple and Google app stores.
