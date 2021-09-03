11 Speakeasies on TikTok That You Can Visit IRL
Even though it's been almost 100 years since Prohibition ended, hidden speakeasies are far from extinct. They're in all sorts of travel destinations across the US, so no matter which city or state you're currently in, there's bound to be one nearby. Plus, the fact that they're hidden behind secret doors or require passcodes to get in make them extra fun! We've rounded up 11 speakeasies that will be the perfect addition to your next girls' trip.
The Little Shop (New York, New York)
@hereinnyc
A bar inside a bodega #nycrestaurant #speakeasy #nycbar #secretnyc #hiddengemsnyc
You can get groceries, snacks, and cocktails at this Manhattan bodega!
Mathers Social Gathering (Orlando, Florida)
@roamsick
Beautiful speakeasy! #orlando #orlandocheck #florida #floridacheck #fyp #speakeasy #hiddenbar #hiddengems #orlandofl #orlandoflorida #foryoupage
Books can transport you to a whole new world, but this speakeasy takes that to the next level.
Raised By Wolves (La Jolla, California)
@jazzytafreshi
It’s the secrecy for me🥂✨ #fyp #foryou #viral #fypsounds #trending #raisedbywolves #bar #sandiego #speakeasy #trend #fypシ #drinks
Go back in time with this bar that has colorful drinks and a spinning wall.
The Mirror (Washington, D.C.)
@ibleedcheetahh
Speakeasy Bar In Dc #Happyhourdc #dcnightlife #secretbar #speakeasy #dcbar #dmvbar #hiddenbar
Mirror mirror on the wall... can we come inside and grab a cocktail?
La Noxe (New York, New York)
@the_recommendista
You won’t believe where NYC’s newest speakeasy is located... #hiddengem #secretnyc #speakeasy #nycspeakeasy #fyp #hiddengems #timeoutnewyork #eaternyc
We would never have guessed something so chic could be hiding in the subway.
The Alley (Seattle, Washington)
@worldthroughshe
Manhattan vibes in #WestSeattle. #seattle #fyp #speakeasy #bar
This pick has a cocktail menu that goes back to 1860, but if you're more of a wine gal, they also have options for you.
Propag8 (Windermere, Florida)
@roamsick
Hidden speakeasy in Windermere 🌱🍸#orlando #orlandocheck #florida #floridacheck #fyp #foryoupage #hiddengems #hiddenbar #orlandofl #orlandoflorida
If you love succulents then you'll love this plant-filled speakeasy. It's like walking through a garden!
The Garret East (New York, New York)
@elizabethfow
Secret bar in NYC #speakeasy #nycbars #bucketlist #nycrestaurant #secretbar
Usually vending machines just give us Oreos or soda, but this one is much, much better.
Twelve 33 Distillery (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina)
@twelve33distillery
The coolest hidden speakeasy in the entire #MyrtleBeach area... #distillery #speakeasy #fyp #prohibition #foryou
Whenever you're finished sunning on the beach, come relax in this sophisticated bar.
Cookielab (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
@harm0nyann
Places to go in Philly: Insomnia Cookies “CookieLab”! Make your own cookies & enjoy milkshakes! #insomniacookies #cookielab #philly #philadelphia
CookieLab is located inside Insomnia Cookie's Philadelphia headquarters and it's the perfect place to have a one-of-a-kind cookie experience.
The Stir's Gin & Reel (Phoenix, Arizona)
@letthemeatthis
who doesn't love a speakeasy? #speakeasy #hiddengems #bar #phoenix #1920s #arizonacheck #arizona @eatdrinkaz @drockeats
This speakeasy is on FIRE (sorry, we had to!).
Have you ever been to a speakeasy? Let us know on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest from B+C!
Featured image via Brittany Griffin/Brit + Co
- 14 Spooky Cocktails Made for Halloween - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Boozy Shakes and Sundaes to Celebrate National Ice Cream ... ›
- 21 Healthy-ish Summer Cocktail Recipes to Beat the Heat - Brit + Co ›
- 27 Airbnb Wedding Locations to Fuel Your Destination Wedding ... ›
- Can You Bring a Baby to a Bar? Yes, If You Follow These Expert ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!