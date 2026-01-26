Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

With 18g of protein and a price tag that beats the drive-thru, TJ's new frozen sandwiches are a morning game-changer.

The New $2.50 Trader Joe’s Item Shoppers Are Calling the Ultimate McDonald’s Breakfast 'Dupe'

​Trader Joe's Breakfast Sandwiches
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 26, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

The grab-and-go breakfast game isn’t just limited to fast food chains. In fact, Trader Joe’s is paving the way for inexpensive, tasty, and nutritious morning meals with their brand-new breakfast item that just hit shelves. Rivaling cult-favorites like McDonald’s McMuffin, this TJ’s find costs just $2.50 per serving, all while delivering 18 grams of protein.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s delicious new frozen breakfast item that’ll make mornings easier.

\u200bTrader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt

Meet Trader Joe’s all-new English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches. Featuring a hearty stack of English muffin pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese, they’re ideal for anyone who craves something savory in the morning. The sandwiches were recently spotted inside Trader Joe’s freezers for $4.99. All the individually-wrapped sammies need is to be heated up, and they’re ready to eat.

\u200bTrader Joe's Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich

Trader Joe's

The English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches are a new addition to Trader Joe’s somewhat-limited selection of savory heat-and-eat breakfasts, joining some of our favorites in the category, like the Chicken Sausage Breakfast Burrito, Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich, and the frozen Hashbrowns.

McDonald\u2019s Sausage McMuffin With Egg

McDonald's

Some shoppers that came across the new item noted that it’s similar to McDonald’s famed Sausage McMuffin with Egg because of the sandwich construction.

The differences between the two to note are that TJ’s version has 18 grams of protein while McDonald’s has 20, but Trader Joe’s version costs $5 for two sandwiches while the McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg can range anywhere from $4 to $6 (prices vary regionally) for one.

We’d say that Trader Joe’s English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches are definitely worth trying because of their value and their ease of preparation. Keep an eye out on your next grocery run!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Trader Joe's items!

This post has been updated.

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemsbreakfastproteingrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

memory of a killer cast patrick dempsey
TV

'Memory of a Killer' Cast: Meet the Stars of Patrick Dempsey’s Dark New Crime Drama

Creamy chicken soup with carrots, noodles, and herbs in a white bowl.
Food

8 Light Lunch Ideas To Help Avoid Afternoon Bloat

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit