5 Cozy Brunch Recipes That Are Very Mindful, Very Demure
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
When Entertaining with Charm, a new book by Sugar & Charm blogger Eden Passante, showed up in my mailbox, I was instantly smitten. The photography is gorgeous and the recipes are beautiful and creative without being too fussy or difficult to whip up. I'm inspired to host my own demure brunch with the pretty and delicious recipes from the book, which released October 1. Grab a copy of Entertaining with Charm for holiday hosting and gifts, or as a gift to yourself as you swoon through the pages of charming recipes, refreshing cocktails, and festive desserts. It's about bringing people together and enjoying the simple things in life. Yes, please!
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
Ready to host your own demure brunch? Eden takes us through a few stunning recipes below, excerpted from Entertaining with Charm. Enjoy!
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
ORANGE BUTTERMILK DIP with SEASONAL VEGETABLES
There’s nothing easier than mixing up than this vibrant, zesty, creamy dip and serving it alongside a platter of garden-fresh vegetables. Select three or four vegetables according to the season. Among my favorite choices are sugar snap peas, endive, cauliflower, radishes, and cucumbers.
SERVES 6
FOR THE DIP
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
- Fresh vegetables, for serving
To make the dip, in a bowl, whisk together the sour cream, buttermilk, orange zest, salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and nutmeg until smooth and creamy. You should have a scant 1 cup. Garnish with the chives. Arrange the vegetables on a large platter or board, place the dip alongside, and serve.
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
PINK HOT CHOCOLATE
Rich and creamy, this eye-catching hot chocolate is made with white chocolate chips and beet powder. You can use pure beet juice in place of the powder to get a light pink color. The freshly grated nutmeg is a must, so make sure you add it.
SERVES 6
- 4 cups whole milk
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 9 oz white chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons beet powder or 2 tablespoons pure beet juice
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- Large marshmallows, for garnish
In a saucepan over low heat, combine the milk, honey, and salt and bring to a simmer, whisking constantly to prevent scorching. Remove the pan from the heat and add the white chocolate chips and beet powder. Let sit for 20–30 seconds to allow the chips to soften, and then whisk until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla and nutmeg and whisk to mix well. Divide the hot chocolate evenly among 6 mugs, garnish with marshmallows, and serve at once.
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
BROCCOLI QUICHE with HOMEMADE BUTTERY CRUST
This quiche can be served for any meal. The filling has a light, fluffy texture, and the Jarlsberg cheese gives it a distinctive nutty flavor. The crust, flaky and buttery, is my go-to recipe for all pies and quiches. If pressed for time, use a good-quality store-bought crust.
SERVES 4-6
FOR THE CRUST
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- ¼ cup cold vegetable shortening, such as Crisco
- 5 tablespoons ice water, plus more if needed
FOR THE FILLING
- 1½ cups chopped broccoli
- 1½ cups shredded Jarlsberg cheese
- ½ cup shaved Parmesan cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ small yellow onion, grated (use the small holes on a box grater)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten, for egg wash
To make the crust, in a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, and salt, mixing well. Scatter the butter over the top and, using a pastry blender or your fingers, work in the butter until it's the size of peas. Add the shortening and work it in with your fingers until the mixture is the consistency of coarse crumbs. Do not over mix. The mixture should be dry and powdery. Sprinkle with the ice water and mix it in with your fingers until the dough holds together when pinched and comes together in a loose, rough ball. If the dough crumbles, add a little more ice water.
Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and pat it into a thick disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round about ½ inch thick. Roll the dough around the rolling pin and position the pin over a 10-inch deep-dish pie dish. Unroll the dough and center it in the dish, gently pressing it into the bottom and up the sides. Using a small knife or kitchen scissors, trim the dough, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Roll the overhang under itself to create a high edge, then pinch the dough to form a fluted edge. Freeze the crust for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
To make the filling, half-fill a skillet with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli, reduce the heat to medium, cover, and cook until tender-crisp, 3–5 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup of the Jarlsberg, the Parmesan, eggs, cream, onion, salt, pepper, and nutmeg, mixing well. Fold in the broccoli.
Remove the crust from the freezer and pour the filling into it. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup Jarlsberg over the top. Brush the edge of the crust with the egg wash. Bake the quiche until the filling is just set and the top is golden brown, 40–45 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool before serving.
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
WHIPPED RICOTTA CROSTINI, served three ways
Sometimes I feel like I can devour a batch of this creamy whipped ricotta all by myself! It’s perfect for making these beautiful crostini and for using as a dip with crackers, pita bread, or vegetables, and you can whip it up in just minutes.
SERVES 6
Sourdough Crostini (below)
FOR THE WHIPPED RICOTTA
- 2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- ½ teaspoon salt
FOR THE STRAWBERRY-PEPPER CROSTINI
- 6 strawberries, hulled and sliced lengthwise
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
FOR THE PISTACHIO-RAISIN CROSTINI
- ¼ cup pistachios, shelled and lightly crushed
- ¼ cup golden raisins
FOR THE HONEY–ORANGE ZEST CROSTINI
- Honey, for drizzling
- 3 teaspoons grated orange zest
- Small edible fresh flowers, for garnish
- Make the sourdough crostini as directed and set aside.
To make the whipped ricotta, in a bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the ricotta on medium speed until light and smooth. This can also be done in a high-powered blender. On low speed, add the cream cheese, oil, lemon zest, and salt and beat until fully incorporated. Raise the mixer speed to high and beat until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute If you can’t get a smooth texture with the mixer, scoop the ricotta mixture into a blender and blend on high speed for 2 minutes. This always works! You should have about 2½ cups.
To assemble the crostini, spoon the whipped ricotta into a piping bag fitted with a small plain tip or into a ziplock bag and cut off the bottom corner. Pipe a cloud-like shape onto each crostini and then top about one-third of the ricotta-topped crostini with each suggested topping: strawberry slices sprinkled with the pepper; pistachios and raisins; and a drizzle of honey, a dusting of orange zest, and a flower garnish. Arrange the crostini on 1 or 2 platters and serve.
SOURDOUGH CROSTINI
- 1 sourdough baguette
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
MAKES ABOUT 30
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Cut the baguette on the diagonal into slices ¼ to ½ inch thick. You should have about 30 slices. Lightly brush both sides of each slice with the oil, arranging them in a single layer directly on a large sheet pan as you work. Pour the salt into your hand, then lightly and evenly sprinkle the salt over all the slices.
Bake the slices until light golden brown, about 6 minutes. Then, using tongs, flip them over and bake until golden brown and crispy on the edges, 2–3 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and let cool.
To give the crostini a savory flavor, rub a garlic clove over the oil-brushed bread slices before you slide them into the oven. Baking times may vary slightly depending on your oven, so keep an eye on the crostini as they toast.
EDEN’S TIP: You can top the crostini with the whipped ricotta, place the ingredients for the three toppings in small bowls, and invite your guests to assemble their own crostini. You can also serve the whipped ricotta on its own.
Zan Passante/Weldon Owen
SPRINKLE CAKE with SWISS MERINGUE BUTTERCREAM
This is my classic go-to birthday cake. Everything about it screams party, and it’s a foolproof recipe I’ve been preparing for years. The frosting, which is a buttercream made with a light Swiss meringue and without confectioners’ sugar, is also a favorite.
SERVES 12-14
FOR THE CAKE
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the pans
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil, such as canola oil
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon pure almond extract
- 1½ cups sugar
- 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- ½ cup colorful sprinkles
FOR THE MERINGUE BUTTERCREAM
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 large egg whites
- 1½ cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ¼ cup colorful sprinkles, for garnish
To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom and sides of two 8-inch round cake pans, then line the bottom of each pan with parchment paper.
Weldon Owen/Amazon
Entertaining with Charm makes a great coffee table book and gift. It's my new go-to for hosting my girlfriends and my daughter's birthday parties!
Recipes excerpted fromEntertaining with Charmby Eden Passante
Subscribe to our newsletter for more recipe inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Party Like Regency Royalty With These Tips From "The Official Bridgerton Guide To Entertaining" ›
- 74 Easy Cocktail Recipes For The Most Satisfying Sips In 2024 ›
- What to Keep on Hand for Last-Minute Entertaining ›
- Whip Up This Strawberry Pancake Recipe For Your Next Sunday Brunch ›
- Strawberry & Cream Croissant French Toast For Your Weekend Brunch ›
- This Baked French Toast Recipe Lets You Host a Stress-Free Brunch ›
- This Blogger’s Bridal Brunch Is a Wonderland of Pink and Pastries ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.