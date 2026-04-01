8 Last-Minute Trader Joe’s Easter Basket Stuffers That Feel So Special (All Under $5)

If you’re staring at an empty Easter basket with Sunday just days away, don’t panic! And definitely don't settle for a generic bag of drugstore jelly beans for your gift. You can actually build a thoughtful last-minute spread without totally stressing out, thanks to our favorite pal, Trader Joe’s. From twists on classic Easter candies to affordable self-care essentials, we’ve curated a shopping list of exactly what to grab from the grocer before Easter weekend.

The best part is that all of these Trader Joe’s Easter finds deliver that “wow” factor for under $5 each. That way, you can spoil your favorite people for Easter—without going over budget.

Scroll on for 8 impressive last-minute Easter basket stuffers available only at Trader Joe’s!

Trader Joe's Break Apart Bunny This fun chocolate bunny is filled with tiny carrot-shaped gummies so you (or your basket recipient) can break it open and enjoy even more Easter treats. It's a great grab if you find choosing one treat between chocolate and fruity candy challenging. Find it in stores for $3.99 while it's still around.

Trader Joe's Speckled Egg Milk Chocolate Bar This $2.99 pair of "rich and velvety-smooth" milk chocolate bars is dotted with colorful milk chocolate eggs for festive vibes—an easy fit for any kind of Easter basket.

Trader Joe's Mushroom Shaped Gummy Candies These whimsical little gummies take shape of tiny toadstool mushrooms, eliciting major spring energy. Shoppers report they're quite sour. They're little, but pack a big punch. Find the bag in stores for $2.29 for a limited time.

Trader Joe's Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream With the fresh scent of blooming flowers, this hand cream brings a layer of self care to your Easter basket lineup for just $4.99 a tube. The packaging is right on-point for the season, too.

Trader Joe's Pinks & Whites Cookies Like a seasonal take on the OG frosted animal cookie, these flower-shaped bites boast both pink and white coatings and a generous shake of multicolored sprinkles. Each handful will feel so perfect for the season, plus this pick makes a great option if you don't want to stuff your Easter baskets full of just candy. The box is available for a limited time for $4.49.

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bunny Bar This non-hollow chocolate bunny brings so much crunch to Easter with a smattering of sprinkles milk chocolate gems, and drizzled white chocolate. Not to mention it's so festive and colorful, too. Find it at Trader Joe's while supplies last for $4.49.

Trader Joe's Peas & Carrots Sour Gummy Candies These veggie-shaped gummy candies are sour, then sweet. The pack is just $1.29, making for an excellent Easter snack. We'd even employ them as decorations for a themed dessert, adding them atop Trader Joe's famous Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake for a twist on classic dirt cups.

Trader Joe's Hydrating Biocellulose Face Mask Priced at just $2.99 a pop, this botanically-formulated face mask packs a ton of hydration inside its soothing serum. It uses hyaluronic acid, aloe, vitamin C, turmeric root extract, cocoa extract, and camelia leaf extract to provide high-end results on a budget.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more of the best items available at Trader Joe's!