Trader Joe’s Just Brought Back A “Cult-Favorite” Dessert In A New Flavor

Get excited, because Trader Joe’s just brought back a seasonal flavor of one of their most beloved frozen desserts . Mini-sized and perfect for mid-day – or, let’s be real – midnight snacking, the Hold The Cone ice cream has gracefully returnedwith the taste of none other than coffee! Yum. TJ’s fans are already running to their nearest stores to grab a box (or two!), so you're definitely going to want to grab this limited-time item before it runs out.

Scroll on to discover more about the Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones from Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones category includes classics like strawberry, chocolate, and chocolate chip, but a newcomer just joined the lineup: coffee bean! The cones are truly a cult-favorite item amongst shoppers, including myself!

Trader Joe's According to Trader Joe’s , the Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones feature mini chocolate sugar cones lined with a “chocolatey” coating that are then packed with a rich and “strongly flavored” coffee bean ice cream.



Trader Joe's Chocolate and coffee is a truly stunning food combo, so coffee and dessert lovers will adore this new iteration. Additionally, their small size makes them absolutely irresistible for snacking sessions – I could honestly eat the whole box in one sitting.

@traderjoesobsessed TJ’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed shared the returning find with their Instagram followers, and it was an instant hit among those who know and love ‘em, and people who have never tried the cones before. “Yassss my favorite flavor!!!” one person commented. “I will be buying two boxes tomorrow,” another declared. “I don’t understand why this is a seasonal flavor!” someone else pointed out.

Reddit One box of the Trader Joe’s Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones is just $4, and that guarantees you 8 mini-sized ice cream cones to share – or keep all to yourself. You can find this new drop in between TJ’s freezer aisles next to so many more sweet finds like the Blood Orange Mochi and the Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream . I’m craving ice cream already!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more epic Trader Joe's products + new items!