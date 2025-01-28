OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Adding all of these to my cart, ASAP.

Trader Joe’s Customers Just Revealed Their “Absolute Favorite” Products Of 2025

best products from trader joe's customer choice
Wencee Minimo / Dupe
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 28, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Trader Joe’s customers have spoken. For the 16th year in a row, the grocer conducted their Customer Choice Awards to determine what products shoppers go absolutely crazy for. We’ve got everything from savory chips to dips and drinks to classic frozen mealsyuuumm. As a TJ’s frequenter, I can definitely certify that all of the top picks have rightfully earned their winning spots!

Scroll on to see the 11 best Trader Joe’s products of 2025, according to shoppers.

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's

Best Overall: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Widely known as a wonderful dupe for Takis, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips ($3) topped the charts by winning Best Overall. They're "tastefully tangy" and "definitely spicy," but each bite balances the two flawlessly. They make for a delightful mid-day snack or even a midnight snack, if you're feeling it.

Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Best New: Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

According to TJ's, these limited-edition crisps (they were available over the holidays) are sourced from an Irish supplier that employs Irish potatoes and Cashel Blue cheese, resulting in a tangy and salty bite every single time. Their unique and pungent flavor profile makes them the ultimate candidate for charcuterie boards!

Spiced Cider

Trader Joe's

Best Beverage: Spiced Cider

Another famed holiday item, the Spiced Cider easily snagged the #1 spot for Best Beverage. It's yummy hot or iced, and its apple-y sweetness is just the perfect fit for cozy season.

Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's

Best Cheese: Goat Cheese

This $3 log of plain goat cheese has proved it's truly the G.O.A.T. by garnering tons of votes for Best Cheese. The Chevre cheese is is "fresh, soft, and unaged," so it's ideal to form into homemade dips or even spread on top of bruschetta.

Teeny Tiny Avocados

Trader Joe's

Best Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados

These marvelous avocados come in a single-serve size, which is so nice to have on-hand especially if you live alone – or just tend to eat avos quite slowly. A single bag goes for $4, adding to the 'bang for your buck' factor.

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe's

Best Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

And the winner for Best Appetizer goes to... this delicious spinach & artichoke dip! It heats up easily in the oven to turn into a bubbly, gooey, cheesy pot that you can easily dip breads, crackers, and veggies into.

Hashbrowns

Trader Joe's

Best In Breakfast + Brunch: Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns have taken the cake for Best In Breakfast + Brunch items. And it's no surprise, really – they're such a yummy and dependable pick to keep in the freezer when you want something savory in the morning. They taste just like McDonald's hashbrowns, but you get 10 patties for $3.

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Trader Joe's

Best In Lunch + Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

TJ's touts their Butter Chicken to be filled with "chunks of chicken enrobed in a mild, mouth-watering curry crafted of crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger, butter." Yummm. This spicy meal is quickly ready to go with some basmati rice after just a few minutes in the microwave.

Brazil Nut Body Butter

Trader Joe's

Best In Bath, Body, + Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter

This rich body butter has been one of the best Trader Joe's beauty products for years now. It smells like absolute heaven with notes of salted caramel, pistachio, coconut, and vanilla and boasts a unique whipped texture that melts onto the skin.

Runners-up for the Best In Bath, Body, + Home include: Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40, Coconut Body Butter, Leave In Conditioner, and Lavender Spray Hand Sanitizer.

Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Trader Joe's

Best Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

The Takis dupe returns! Appearing for a second time on this year's Customer Choice Awards list and a sixth time over the years, this spicy snack finally snagged a spot on the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame.

Trader Joe's

Best Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice cream sandwiches are a total classic, especially when they come covered in chocolate chips. This $5 dessert won Best Sweet Treat this year, among other sugary favorites like Almond Kringle, Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip, Jingle Jangle, and Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

