I’m already plotting my next TJ’s run.

10 “Exciting” New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In March

​Trader Joe's New Items March 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 03, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Trader Joe’s is rolling into March 2025 with a fresh lineup of new items that are bound to become instant favorites in your kitchen. From sweet snacks to easy frozen meals, it’s no surprise that these Trader Joe’s new items are gettin’ my cravings going! If you love hunting down the latest TJ’s gems, get ready – these 10 finds are about to shake up your shopping cart in the best way possible.

Scroll on to discover the 10 best new arrivals from Trader Joe’s you can buy in March!

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi

Trader Joe's

Blood Orange Mochi

This brand-new Trader Joe's dessert has already earned itself cult-favorite status, thanks to its super summery flavors. Featuring pockets of blood orange ice cream wrapped in a layer of chewy mochi dough, you'll basically want to eat the whole box the second you taste 'em.

Trader Joe's Yellow Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Yellow Mini Sheet Cake

You already know (and love) the chocolate and vanilla iterations of Trader Joe's sheet cake, so it's great news that the grocer just revamped the dessert with this Yellow Mini Sheet Cake that's 100% gluten-free! For just $6, you get a hearty layer of yellow cake topped with plenty of chocolate icing, perfect for sharing with a party or just snacking on by yourself (I prefer the latter).

Trader Joe's Chicken Chile Verde Burritos

Trader Joe's

Chicken Chile Verde Burritos

I already know my next easy lunch plan – it's with these "heavenly" frozen burritos! Crafted with a mixture of tender dark and white meat chicken, these $4 (for a 2-count) wraps are fully flavored with a chile verde that boasts crushed tomatillos, green chiles, jalapeños, and Anaheim peppers. Spicy!

Trader Joe's Shrimp Noodle Rolls

Trader Joe's

Shrimp Noodle Rolls

Oh, these look so good. Inspired by Chinese dim sum, these tiny rolls are filled with a savory shrimp mixture that'll satisfy you for hours. Plus, the rice noodles they're made with turn out with an addicting steamed-yet-fried texture once you cook them for a few minutes in a pan. They'd be so great alongside a homemade stir fry!

Trader Joe's Crispy Oatmeal Cookies with Sea Salt

Trader Joe's

Crispy Oatmeal Cookies with Sea Salt

Sea salt will never not elevate a cookie, and these new oatmeal cookies from TJ's are no exception to the rule! These "perfectly baked" buttery cookies carry notes of butterscotch, which is ultimately complemented really well by the sea salt flakes sprinkled on top.

Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie

Trader Joe's

Double Cream Brie

Brie lovers, rise up! Trader Joe's ensured this $4 wheel was manufactured with at least 60% butterfat, making its texture extra creamy. Whether you enjoy it as a dip for crackers or spread it on top of a flatbread, you'll get the "awesomely ooey, irresistably gooey, and oh-so-delicious" effect that TJ's highlights.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola

As a granola girly, this new TJ's find is definitely on the top of my list to try in March. Chocolate and coffee are already great on their own, but when combined, they get even better. This mix of rolled oats, rice and oat flours, cane sugar, and honey is flavored oh-so nicely with cocoa powder, dark chocolate, and coffee extract for a sweet treat you can enjoy anytime – whether it's with your morning Greek yogurt or as a midnight snack with ice cream!

Trader Joe's Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito

Trader Joe's

Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito

Trader Joe's latest addition to their frozen burrito lineup includes this beef, bean, and cheese burrito. All this $4 baby needs is a few minutes in the microwave to transform into an easy mid-day snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner!

Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists

Trader Joe's

Soft Pretzel Twists

These soft pretzels are undoubtedly going to fill the void as I patiently await baseball season. This $3 pack includes a handful of "savory and slightly sweet" pretzels and salt packets to cure your carb + sodium cravings in an instant. They're great on their own, but you could also use 'em as a dipping vessel for beer cheese or even slice each one open for a hot dog moment. Yummm.

Trader Joe's Cheesy Bagels

Trader Joe's

Cheesy Bagels

As much as I am a sweets gal, I can't resist a savory bagel from time to time! These $3 Cheesy Bagels are perfect for a savory breakfast or lunch since they boast a "cheesy, chewy crust" topped with pre-melted shredded Asiago cheese.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more tasty Trader Joe's finds!

