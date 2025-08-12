Eating according to the Mediterranean diet ? Trader Joe’s is packed with healthy finds that make eating well feel less like a chore and more like a coastal getaway . If you feel like your grocery cart is lacking a little, try filling it with these fresh Mediterranean diet finds. From dinnertime proteins and savory snacks to more-basic finds to help you craft the best Mediterranean diet recipes around, these eight items from Trader Joe’s are equally tasty and nourishing.

Scroll on for the 8 best Mediterranean diet finds from Trader Joe's!

Trader Joe's Mediterranean Style Hummus What makes this tub of hummus certifiably Mediterranean-style? It boasts a unique whipped texture that makes each bite downright addicting. Plus, this TJ's find is made simply with primarily garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, oil, and garlic.

Trader Joe's Organic Mediterranean Style Salad Kit This salad kit is a great grab for when you're craving a Mediterranean-inspired meal, but don't necessarily want to cook too much. It has everything you need for a fresh bowl of greens, including a red wine vinaigrette dressing that packs a flavorful punch. If you want something a bit more filling, cook up some fish or chicken to top off your salad.

Trader Joe's Chicken Shawarma Bowl The same goes for this frozen heat-and-eat bowl. All it takes is a few minutes in the microwave. With a good array of ingredients like protein, grains, and veggies, what really makes this Trader Joe's find epic is the creamy garlic sauce you put on top after it's done.

Trader Joe's Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip Labneh is quite similar to Greek yogurt but has a cheesier finish, making it great for mid-day snacking alongside some carrot sticks or crackers. Plus, this tub includes pieces of roasted tomato, oils, and herbs for extra texture and flavor. It truly has so many uses beyond snacking, too: spread it on a pita for a more flavorful wrap or pita 'pizza' or add spoonfuls to salad dressings for more Medi flair.

Trader Joe's Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil Chicken Tenders We adore this TJ's find because it assumes pretty much all of the hard work when it comes to making a chicken-centric meal. Pre-sliced and pre-marinated, all you have to do is take it out of the package and cook it accordingly. It'll work wonderfully alongside some Mediterranean pasta salad, in a pita wrap, or on top of a fresh Greek salad.

Trader Joe's Pita Chips This is somewhat of an obvious Mediterranean diet find, but your snack cabinet is truly incomplete without some pita chips. Plus, these are only made with three ingredients, giving you some extra peace of mind when it comes to your Mediterranean diet journey: pita chips, oil, and sea salt.

Trader Joe's Dolmas Made in Greece, dolmas are succulent vine leaves stuffed with herby rice. If you're a vegetarian eating according to the Mediterranean diet, they make a satisfying snack when dipped in hummus or tzatziki!

Trader Joe's Vegan Tzatziki Dip Speaking of tzatziki, TJ's makes an excellent vegan version. It's loaded with lemon juice, dill, and garlic, making the flavors and textures simply stunning.

