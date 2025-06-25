Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

7 "Iconic" New Trader Joe's Items You Can't Miss In July

Trader Joe's New Items July 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Jun 25, 2025
A new month means a new slew of Trader Joe’s items, and just in time for July, the grocer's dropped some total bangers. From a pistachio-flavored gelato-style frozen dessert to a cottage cheese dip I need to pair with chips immediately, these are the seven most iconic finds from Trader Joe’s new items section. You don’t want to miss this lineup – especially since most of the items are only available for a limited time.

ICYMI, Trader Joe's is also reportedly releasing Mini Insulated Cooler Bags in two new colors for summer super soon.

Scroll on for 7 can't-miss Trader Joe's new items to add to your cart in July!

Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert

Trader Joe's

Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert

With delightful notes of nutty pistachio and creamy milk, this $5 frozen dessert features two flavors that work wonderfully together for a summertime refreshment.

Cold Brew Coffee

Trader Joe's

Cold Brew Coffee

These $3 single-serving bottles of cold brew just hit Trader Joe's, and they're sure to be a hit. Said to be "supremely balanced," you'll get hints of citrus alongside nutty notes and chocolate flavors in each sip.

Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's new items section is all about strawberries right now. The first berry-ful item is this never-before-seen $6 Mini Sheet Cake – its moist base includes strawberry preserves, plus the icing is mixed with strawberry purée for full effect.

Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip

Trader Joe's

Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip

This dip blends cottage cheese, ranch seasonings, Greek-style yogurt, and buttermilk for a tangy, yet creamy taste. The texture is considerably light, too, so you won't feel weighed down after eating it. From pita and potato chips to carrot sticks, we cannot wait to try this $4 tub.

Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy

Trader Joe's

Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy

This second strawberry find is great for gummy lovers. With three different berry shapes and two flavors (sugar-coated and sour), the sheer variety in this $2 bag will definitely keep you going back for more.

Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake

Trader Joe's

Strawberries & Cream Cloud Cake

The third and final most iconic strawberry item in Trader Joe's new items section is this $6 cloud cake that boasts the dreamiest texture. Similar to your traditional strawberry shortcake, it's loaded with plenty of whipped cream and saucy strawbs. All it takes to serve this frozen marvel is an overnight thaw – so easy!

Watermelon Lip Mask

Trader Joe's

Watermelon Lip Mask

Though not a food item, this $6 lip mask is an absolute must-try. The watermelon flavoring also makes it ideal for summertime! You'll notice instant hydration from the abundance of shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin E, and watermelon seed oil.

