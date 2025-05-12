Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Hurry, because they’ll only be on shelves for a limited time.

9 New Trader Joe’s Summer Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Talking About

​Trader Joe's New Items May 2025 Part 2
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMay 12, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Trader Joe’s simply won’t stop dropping so many fun goodies, and our bellies couldn’t be happier. The grocer just released a handful of new summer items that range from sweet snacks to sparkling bevs, and all of them look insanely yummy. We’re especially stoked on these Trader Joe’s finds because they’ve never been seen in stores before! You’re going to want to beeline to your closest TJ’s as soon as possible to see if they've stocked the shelves with these 9 new items shoppers are raving about!

Scroll on to discover the 9 coolest Trader Joe’s items that just hit stores for summertime.

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

Trader Joe's

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

Like your typical strawberry or grape jam, this $3 limited-time fruit spread boasts more of a unique spin, thanks to guava! It's tart, tangy, and totally perfect for putting on toasts, bagels, or any baked goodies you whip up this season.

Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons

Trader Joe's

Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons

Decked out in the ultimate Fourth of July color palette, this limited-time medley of macarons was made for summertime snacking. The $6 box comes with three flavors – Blueberry, raspberry, and vanilla – so you get a nice variety each time you reach for 'em. These cuties come frozen and all you have to do is let them thaw at room temperature for an hour or so before you dig in.

Root Beer Float Pieces

Trader Joe's

Root Beer Float Pieces

These root beer-inspired candies are the talk of TJ's at the moment. They're unlike anything we've ever snacked on before, really – the $4 bag features bits of vanilla sandwich cookie filled with vanilla creme that are then coated in a candy layer meant to emulate carbonation. Woah!

Sparkling Tea & Lemonade

Trader Joe's

Sparkling Tea & Lemonade

Coming off the ahh-mazing release of their $2 Sparkling Matcha Lemonade, Trader Joe's is amping up their summer drink selection even more with this canned tea and lemonade bev. Pretty reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer, this $2 sparkling sipper comes not-too-sweet and filled with beautiful bubbles!

Pretzel Buns

Trader Joe's

Pretzel Buns

One of our favorite parts about summer is grilling up some burgers outside, so these new $3 TJ's Pretzel Buns are obviously high up on our grocery list. With the taste and texture of a beloved soft pretzel but the practicality of a traditional burger bun, these limited-time buns are sure to become a classic in your mealtime rotation this season – as long as they last!

Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix

Trader Joe's

Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix

Made in Thailand for Trader Joe's, this $2.49 crunchy rice cracker mix is equal parts sweet and spicy. Some of the pieces are coated in sugar, while the others boast a blend of paprika and chile powder – this makes each bite unique and easily customizable since you can play with the sweet:spicy ratios! It'd made an ideal movie snack or something to chow down on after a long night out!

Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies

Trader Joe's

Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies

Oh, yes. Just like the chocolate-laced baton wafer cookies from our childhood we know and thoroughly love, this $2 limited-time dessert is actually filled with flavors of strawberry – perfect for summer! Each tube is filled with luscious strawberry crème while the crunchy exterior features a rosy hue made possible with vegetable juice. We'll take 5, thanks!

Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies

Trader Joe's

Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies

Speaking of strawberry... These tiny $5 single-serve pies are filled with strawberry and rhubarb (a classic combo!) for easy mid-day or midnight snacking sessions. Measuring around three inches in diameter, they're easy to hold in one hand while you sip down a refreshing drink in the other. Summer plans = complete. Grab a few boxes while they last, since this item is marked as limited-time!

Milton Creamery Morning Harvest Cheese

Trader Joe's

Milton Creamery Morning Harvest Cheese

Crafted on a small farm in southern Iowa, this creamy $5 cheese comes with notes of cheddar for all your summertime charcuterie or sandwich needs. Trader Joe's says its flavor has a "subtle sweetness" with notes of buttered popcorn. Yum!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more new Trader Joe's items when they drop!

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemsgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

florence pugh in thunderbolts the new avengers
Entertainment

Surprise! We Just Got Our First 'Avengers: Doomsday' Spoiler

anne hathaway at the apprentice premiere
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway's 'Verity' Will Be "Way Different" Than You're Expecting

justin baldoni blake lively trial
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Is Officially Testifying At Her Trial Against Justin Baldoni

ginny georgia season 3
TV

Um, Georgia Actually Goes Behind Bars In 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 Trailer

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit