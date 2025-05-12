9 New Trader Joe’s Summer Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Talking About

Trader Joe’s simply won’t stop dropping so many fun goodies, and our bellies couldn’t be happier. The grocer just released a handful of new summer items that range from sweet snacks to sparkling bevs, and all of them look insanely yummy. We’re especially stoked on these Trader Joe’s finds because they’ve never been seen in stores before! You’re going to want to beeline to your closest TJ’s as soon as possible to see if they've stocked the shelves with these 9 new items shoppers are raving about!

Scroll on to discover the 9 coolest Trader Joe’s items that just hit stores for summertime.

Trader Joe's Organic Guava Fruit Spread Like your typical strawberry or grape jam, this $3 limited-time fruit spread boasts more of a unique spin, thanks to guava! It's tart, tangy, and totally perfect for putting on toasts, bagels, or any baked goodies you whip up this season.

Trader Joe's Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons Decked out in the ultimate Fourth of July color palette, this limited-time medley of macarons was made for summertime snacking. The $6 box comes with three flavors – Blueberry, raspberry, and vanilla – so you get a nice variety each time you reach for 'em. These cuties come frozen and all you have to do is let them thaw at room temperature for an hour or so before you dig in.

Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Pieces These root beer-inspired candies are the talk of TJ's at the moment. They're unlike anything we've ever snacked on before, really – the $4 bag features bits of vanilla sandwich cookie filled with vanilla creme that are then coated in a candy layer meant to emulate carbonation. Woah!

Trader Joe's Sparkling Tea & Lemonade Coming off the ahh-mazing release of their $2 Sparkling Matcha Lemonade, Trader Joe's is amping up their summer drink selection even more with this canned tea and lemonade bev. Pretty reminiscent of an Arnold Palmer, this $2 sparkling sipper comes not-too-sweet and filled with beautiful bubbles!

Trader Joe's Pretzel Buns One of our favorite parts about summer is grilling up some burgers outside, so these new $3 TJ's Pretzel Buns are obviously high up on our grocery list. With the taste and texture of a beloved soft pretzel but the practicality of a traditional burger bun, these limited-time buns are sure to become a classic in your mealtime rotation this season – as long as they last!

Trader Joe's Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix Made in Thailand for Trader Joe's, this $2.49 crunchy rice cracker mix is equal parts sweet and spicy. Some of the pieces are coated in sugar, while the others boast a blend of paprika and chile powder – this makes each bite unique and easily customizable since you can play with the sweet:spicy ratios! It'd made an ideal movie snack or something to chow down on after a long night out!

Trader Joe's Strawberry Baton Wafer Cookies Oh, yes. Just like the chocolate-laced baton wafer cookies from our childhood we know and thoroughly love, this $2 limited-time dessert is actually filled with flavors of strawberry – perfect for summer! Each tube is filled with luscious strawberry crème while the crunchy exterior features a rosy hue made possible with vegetable juice. We'll take 5, thanks!

Trader Joe's Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies Speaking of strawberry... These tiny $5 single-serve pies are filled with strawberry and rhubarb (a classic combo!) for easy mid-day or midnight snacking sessions. Measuring around three inches in diameter, they're easy to hold in one hand while you sip down a refreshing drink in the other. Summer plans = complete. Grab a few boxes while they last, since this item is marked as limited-time!

Trader Joe's Milton Creamery Morning Harvest Cheese Crafted on a small farm in southern Iowa, this creamy $5 cheese comes with notes of cheddar for all your summertime charcuterie or sandwich needs. Trader Joe's says its flavor has a "subtle sweetness" with notes of buttered popcorn. Yum!

