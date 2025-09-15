As much as I adore Trader Joe's massive range of fall groceries, from pumpkin spice to apple cider, their beauty aisle has been quietly popping off this season with just as many must-haves. Packed with on-theme scents like honey, spiced pear, and, of course, pumpkin, you won't want to miss these new launches at Trader Joe's if you love all things autumnal. All of them are $10 or less, too, making them equal parts affordable and perfect for fall!

Scroll on for 9 can't-miss Trader Joe's fall beauty products that just hit shelves!

Trader Joe's Honey Hydration Face Mask First up is this hydrating face mask, which will be much needed for my dry skin once fall really hits. Made with a powerhouse lineup of hydrating ingredients like honey extract, niacinamide, sea buckthorn, squalane, and ceramides, it's a great product to leave on overnight so I can wake up to a moisturized, refreshed face.

Trader Joe's Cinnamon Roll Flavored Lip Mask With a "thick and luxurious" formula, Trader Joe's has officially expanded their lip mask lineup for fall 2025 with this cinnamon roll-inspired tub. One swipe delivers a combo of shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E to soften and hydrate your fall pout, all with a delicious cinnamon-y flavor. Oh yeah, and it's giving Laneige dupe for just $6.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream Here comes the pumpkin! Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream already has somewhat of a cult following, so I'd be surprised if this fall iteration isn't already flying off shelves. A tube goes for $5 – score!

Trader Joe's Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Hand Soap The neatest part about this limited-time Trader Joe's hand soap is it's specially formulated to prevent dry skin. Made with "gentle" surfactants like aloe and vitamin E, it won't go too harsh on your hands, even with frequent washes. I can't wait to stock my kitchen with a few bottles!

Trader Joe's Fall Scented Candle Trio Though not a traditional beauty product, these mini candles will still be a great way to set the tone for your fall skincare routine and more. With delicious scents like spiced pear, falling leaves, and vanilla woods, this $10 trio leaves you with a cozy aroma to fill just about every space in your home this season.

Trader Joe's Apple Cider Foaming Hand Soap Described as "light" and "luxurious," Trader Joe's fall hand soap collection simply doesn't stop at pumpkin spice. This foaming formula smells like crisp and bright apple cider, all while giving your grabbers a gentle cleanse without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic dyes.

Trader Joe's Honey Hydration Bath Fizzer I practically live in my bathtub once outside temps drop in autumn, and since I'm always on the lookout for special (yet affordable) ways to spruce up my routine, I'll absolutely be grabbing a few of these new Trader Joe's bath fizzers. They're only $5, so I'll also be snagging one or two for my besties to treat themselves this season.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Body Butter I'm already so obsessed with Trader Joe's Fragrance-Free Body Butter, but a little pumpkin never hurt anyone, right?! This seasonal release won't stay on shelves for long, I'm sure. It has a subtly sweet effect to it, thanks to pumpkin seed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter. Not to mention it's extremely hydrating! Time for me to give this one a go.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Body Scrub To get an even deeper moisturization from the body butter, you could easily exfoliate your skin with this $7 body scrub. That way, your skin will feel totally renewed and refreshed. This product gets the job done white some pretty wholesome ingredients like pumpkin, sunflower, and jojoba seed oils and brown sugar.

