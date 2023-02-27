How To *Actually* Get Your Money Back If You Have To Cancel A Trip
The days are getting longer, temps are all over the place, and the next long weekend is three months away. *Sigh.* We're desperate for a quick weekend getaway (a Thirst Trip, if you will), especially as we get closer to spring break season. If you're more than ready to jet off to your dream destination, planning ahead can be helpful to save money — especially since ticket prices are about to go up. However, there's one thing you can't plan for: having to cancel your trip.
Whether it's because you get sick the week before your flight or a day-of emergency, cancelling a trip is always a bummer. On top of reworking your reservations and deal with disappointment, if you're part of the 88% of American travelers who are now more frugal planners (according to Vacasa's spring travel survey), then you might already be looking into how to get a refund if you have to cancel. Keep reading for our best tips on getting your cash back (so that you can use it on the next trip, of course).
Refundable Tickets
Refundable tickets get your money back if you end up canceling your flight, but the plane ticket is all that's covered. This is a good option if you're only traveling from one location to another (AKA, you're not worried about any pre-booked activities or events).
Since this option is usually, if not always, more expensive than a regular ticket, make sure you read the terms and conditions before you purchase. That way, you know exactly what you're buying and whether or not you'll be able to get the full amount back based on your cancelation circumstances.
Travel Insurance
One way to ensure you get at least some money is back is by booking travel insurance. This means that in the event that something happens before, or even during your trip, you'll be able to get a refund. Insurance is far more extensive than the aforementioned refundable ticket, ensuring that excursions and other prepaid events throughout your trip are protected.
Getting Help From Your Credit Card Company
If you buy a plane ticket with your credit card, or even if you buy it through your credit card portal, check to see if they can help you get a refund in the event that you have to cancel your trip. The terms will be different for each credit card company (and for each cancellation reason), but there's a good chance they'll be able to help you — especially if your airline is supposed to refund you the money and hasn't yet.
Wait On Things That You Can
Image via Leah Kelley/Pexels
As the old saying goes, "a penny saved is a penny earned." If there are aspects of your trip that you can wait to pay for (like excursions or event tickets), wait as long as you can — this helps reduce the financial risk. And if you can make a reservation without having to pay for anything? Even better.
Alternatives To Flying
There are a few alternatives that you can book instead that will still get you from point A to point B if you're much not a flyer. These picks are often cheaper than flying, and depending on where you're going, they might take up the same amount of time (I'm looking at you, early airport arrivers).
Drive + Carpool
Turn your group travels into a roadtrip, swapping drivers, navigators, and nappers along the way. The best part about carpooling is that when it comes to splitting gas or a rental car, the more people the better.
Bus
Check if there are any buses that are going to your destination. While this is the slowest option, it's also usually the cheapest.
Train
We've taken the train multiple times and have found that it makes for a relaxing and enjoyable travel experience. You can get work done, read, or watch a movie while you travel, too.
Check out our weekly newsletter and Travel page for more travel hacks.
Featured image via Leah Kelley/Pexels.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!