Say Goodbye To Bags And Dark Circles With Our Favorite Under Eye Patches
Looking tired from lack of sleep, insomnia, or endless scrolling til 2am? Me too! Which is why I've got some of our best picks for under-eye patches that'll make you look like a sleeping beauty who gets at LEAST 14 hours like our faveDakota Johnsonrequires. While we all wish we could sleep for 12 hours, it's not always the case. So whether your skin is feeling dry and tired from the winter months or you naturally have dark circles like I do, don't worry, we have it all!
As we list these we want to point out some target ingredients for more specific symptoms:
- If your skin is dry and dehydrated keep an eye out for Hyaluronic Acid.
- If you're experiencing fine lines then make sure to find masks with Niacinimide in them.
- If your eyes are puffy from lack of sleep then try Vitamin C or Caffeine in your skincare.
So now that you know what to look for, here are the under-eye patch superheroes for getting the well-slept look that I have personally tried and tested! Say bye-bye to your under eye bags after these glowing and show-stopping recommendations!
Are under eye patches effective?
Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva / PEXELS
Under eye patches can be extremely effective when they have great ingredients. Some key things you want to look out for are: Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, hydrating oils like rosehip or jojoba, and Vitamin C. Any of these ingredients will be really beneficial to hydrating and soothing your under eyes — which is why they can also be extremely effective when cool! So if you leave your under eye patches in the fridge overnight, then they can help to de-puff any bags you may have after a sleepless night and help circulate blood flow to get your color back.
How long should I keep under eye patches on?
Photo by Ron Lach / PEXELS
The recommended time can be anywhere from 5-20 minutes depending on the ingredients, so we recommend keeping your under eye patches on for no longer than 20 minutes. This is important to bear in mind, especially if your patches have stronger, more potent ingredients like collagen or caffeine. So put them on and then in 5-20 minutes you can take them off to revel a brighter, less puffy under eye area!
Shop Our Favorite Under Eye Patches
Dieux Eye Masks
HydroPeptide Collagel Line Lifting Mask
This mask is all about moisture!! So if you have dry or dehydrated under-eyes then look no further! With caviar extract and Vitamin E, you're looking at a mask that will lock in moisture and soothe your under-eye after a long night. This one is also highly rated, with an almost perfect 5-star-only rating! Definitely one to keep an *eye* out for!
Tatcha Luminous Silk Deep Hydration Mask
This one is a full face mask, but I had to link it because it's SO insanely plumping. This option is a bit expensive, but I'm not kidding — this mask is sorcery. The way it plumps your face makes your skin look like you've been asleep for 3 years and are the most well-rested person in the world...even when you're definitely not. It's said to boost your moisture and hydration levels by 200%! This is a holy grail and great to use every once in a while when you need something a little extra.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Mask
Talk about 24K magic! These are also super popular. I've been using them for years because I genuinely noticed a difference in my underage brightness when I do. These might be my favorite because they hydrate, de-puff, AND brighten all at the same time. They really do work wonders on your skin. The reason they have 24k gold is because Cleopatra was said to have used it in her skincare to help with aging. Sign me up! This product also contains Niacinimide which will help with keeping the underage elastin strong.
Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Gels
This 30 piece set of eye gels are sure to take those puffy under eyes and give them the look of a full night's sleep. With caffeine AND collagen in them, they are sure to brighten, depuff, and hydrate your under eyes for weeks to come since they have 30 patches!
