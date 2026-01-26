Romantic partners come and go, but best friends are forever. While February 14th is typically reserved for candlelit dinners, kisses, and roses, the real MVPs of our lives (AKA the BFFs who keep us grounded) deserve more than a simple "Happy Valentine's" text.

Whether you’re celebrating years of friendship or just looking for small "thinking of you" gems, we’ve rounded up nine amazing gifts to give your bestie this Valentine’s Day.

Shop our 9 favorite Valentine's Day gifts for best friends below!

Dieux Dieux The Eye Revival Duo This brightening and hydrating eye gel paired with reusable (!) under-eye masks makes the ultimate bundle for the skincare lover in your life.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Exclusive Owala Hankies Print FreeSip Water Bottle Urban Outfitters' new Owala collaboration is perfect for celebrating V-Day (and staying hydrated beyond the holiday). Gift your water bottle-loving bestie this limited-time design, and watch her beam.

Life is Good Life is Good 'Left my Heart at the Disco' Crusher Boxy Tee This disco-inspired tee is most certainly cute enough to rock year-round, plus, your bestie will be reminded of you every time she wears it.

Target fine'ry. Fireside Vanilla Body Mist This gourmand body mist smells like it came from a department store perfume counter, but your BFF would never know it goes for just $15 at Target. They also carry so many different scents for the same price so you can find your giftee's perfect match without breaking budget.

Target Mondo Llama Ceramic Cake Trinket Box and Cherry Ring Tray Painting Craft Kit This painting kit would make such an iconic Galentine's Day activity to do with your closest friend. It comes with a small ceramic cake and a small cherry-spotted ring tray and a wide array of paints to complete your bespoke art project.

Amazon Nécessaire The Lip Balm This is one of our favorite lip balms for its thick, hydrating formula and fancy-feeling packaging. The metal tube makes each application feel like a treat. Its minty scent is also quite addicting, so your bestie won't want to go anywhere without it in her bag or pocket.

Flewd Flewd Valentine's Bath Soak Bundle Flewd's bath soaks are formulated for all kinds of purposes. Our favorites include the Sads Smashing and Anxiety Destroying, which come in handy for tough, long workdays. Your hardworking bestie will definitely appreciate the gesture of relaxation this V-Day with this fun 'build your own' bundle opportunity. Better yet, snag the bundle and split it so you can experience the soaks for yourself.

Target Reese's Unwrapped Mini Hearts The only chocolate and peanut butter candy that's better than traditional Reese's cups are the brands mini hearts. These come unwrapped for maximum snacking enjoyment – all with the same flavors and texture your dessert-obsessed bestie loves.

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Icon Juice Glass Tumbler with Lid Anthro's Icon Juice Glass now comes in this lidded tumbler design, which will undoubtedly surprise your bestie that always has a coffee or matcha in-hand. The heart eye dog on this particular piece makes it all the more perfect for Valentine's Day!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.