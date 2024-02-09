The Best Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day Chocolate To Snack On With Your Boo
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Trader Joe's always has a great selection of chocolate desserts, but it's most appreciated during Valentine's Day. This year, show your significant other (or, TBH, yourself) some sweet, sweet love with some of these Trader Joe's Valentine's Day chocolates!
After all, if whipping up four-ingredient desserts or even an easy, homemade chocolate ganache just isn't going to happen, you can always rely on filling your TJ's cart with as much cocoa-based candy as possible!
Chocolate Cheesecake Bites
These bites are the prime pick for sharing with others this V-Day. Each one is decadently soft and tender, but very rich on the chocolate front. Yum!
Chocolatey Dipping Kit
Strawberries, shortbreads, and crackers will meet their match with this tasty chocolate dipping kit from TJ's. Prepare to get melty! We highly recommend trying this item out with our chocolate-covered strawberries recipe.
Dark Chocolate-Covered Cherries
What screams "Valentine's Day" more than chocolate-covered cherries? The hint of bitterness in dark chocolate is the perfect pairing for tart cherries like these. Eat these snacks with some red wine for maximum enjoyment.
Chocolate Lava Cakes
We're all for desserts that you don't actually have to make.These ready-made lava cakes flow with chocolatey goodness in each bite.
Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers
These thin cookie sticks and some cold milk will set you right! Just be careful – they're super addicting. Soon, they'll be a staple in each and every grocery trip!
Brownie Truffle Baking Mix
Brownies are good enough on their own, but truffle brownies?! They are immaculate. This Trader Joe's chocolate offering is ooey, gooey, and amazingly good for a boxed mix. Bake it up on V-Day for the best brownie you've ever sunk your teeth into.
Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa
Next to a roaring fire, nothing is cozier (or more romantic) than sharing a big, streaming mug of hot chocolate. This drink mix has an added element of indulgence, thanks to some salted caramel.
Organic Midnight Moo Chocolate Syrup
A drizzle of this organic chocolate syrup makes any meal taste like dessert. And yes, that definitely includes breakfast.
The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar
Dark chocolate is all the rage these days. Made with 85% cocoa, this bar strikes the perfect balance of creamy and bold.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
The classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter never gets old — just like true love! Dark chocolate makes these bite-sized sweets even more crave-worthy.
Dark Chocolate Orange Sticks
Dark chocolate and citrus are a surprisingly delicious pairing in these little Trader Joe's chocolate candies.
Cocoa Truffles
When it comes to Valentine's Day candy, it doesn't get more classic than truffles. These are rolled in cocoa powder, so each bite is full of bold chocolate flavor.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.