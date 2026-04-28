First 'Verity' Trailer Features a Shocking Kiss & Unhinged Anne Hathaway

I was hoping going into CinemaCon that the Amazon MGM Studios presentation would show off a first look at Colleen Hoover's newest adaptation for Verity...and boy oh boy did they deliver. Convention attendees got a first trailer for the movie (which will be released soon!) and while readers know this is Colleen Hoover's most shocking book, the movie promises to be just as wild.

Here's the first teaser from Verity, and a full breakdown of the trailer we saw at CinemaCon 2026. Spoilers ahead!

Watch the first 'Verity' teaser now. We finally have a teaser for Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Verity — and it features a steamy makeout session between Dakota's character Lowen and Jeremy (Josh Hartnett)...before Jeremy morphs into Verity (Anne Hathaway). She even bites at Lowen's lip and smiles up at her covered in blood...cue nervous laughter. The teaser really hypes up the difference between the Verity that the world fell in love with and the supposed reality of her life now, even though it's clear things are not what they appear. This is going to be one spooky and surprising movie.

The CinemaCon-exclusive 'Verity' trailer shows so much drama. Amazon MGM Studios The exclusive look at the movie shows exactly what we know from the book: Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) hires Lowen (Dakota Johnson) as a ghost writer after a car accident leaves his author wife Verity (Anne Hathaway) essentially catatonic...supposedly. But as Lowen gets to know more about the family, it appears that not all is as she expected. One shot features Lowen looking out the window to see Verity staring right at her. She screams, and I definitely jumped. The Verity trailer has some truly shocking moments, from Verity being interviewed on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast (featuring a cameo from Alex) to Lowen supposedly hallucinating and kissing both Jeremy and Verity, this is one psychological thriller that's actually going to mess with your head. But while the psychological elements are the core of the film, the footage was surprisingly visceral too. I'm sure Anne Hathaway is going to give another knockout performance as Verity, and I can't wait to see the way she plays off of Dakota Johnson. This definitely feels like the kind of movie you want to see in theaters if you love the book.

Who's in the Verity cast? Amazon MGM Studios The Verity movie cast has some of the coolest names around. The film is led by Anne Hathaway (The End of Oak Street, The Odyssey) as Verity, Dakota Johnson (Materialists) as Lowen, and Josh Hartnett (Trap) as Jeremy. We'll also see Ismael Cruz Córdova as Corey, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, and Michael Abbott Jr.

What does Verity mean? Monica Schipper/Getty Images According to Merriam-Webster, the word Verity means, "the quality or state of being true or real." Since the whole movie seems to be about Lowen trying to figure out the truth, it definitely feels like an intentional commentary on the nature of truth vs. secrets.

Where can I watch Verity? Amazon MGM Studios Verity is coming to theaters on October 2, 2026.

Are you excited for the Verity movie trailer? Let us know which scene from the book you really want to see in the movie on Brit + Co's Facebook.

This post has been updated.