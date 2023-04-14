These Betty Buzz Mocktails Are Like Spending Happy Hour With Blake Lively
Whether she's booking the lead in a viral BookTok adaptation, announcing a new baby, or taking a family trip to the U.K., Blake Lively is always making us smile — and providing us with plenty of spring mocktail inspiration. We'll never say no to a colorful and delicious sip, and thanks to Lively's drink mixer biz Betty Buzz(try saying that three times fast), we don't have to! Keep scrolling for your new booze-freehappy hour obsessions.
Grapefruit Thyme Fizz
Image via Betty Buzz
Ingredients
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit
- Meyer Lemon Juice
- Thyme
Instructions
- Bring it all together in a lowball glass over ice.
- Stir gently and garnish with thyme.
Faux Mojito
Image via Betty Buzz
Ingredients
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
- 1 oz Fresh Orange Juice
- Orange Wheel & Mint Leaves
Instructions
- Lightly muddle the mint in a shaker.
- Add Fresh Orange Juice and ice, and give it a quick, but firm shake. Strain into a highball over fresh ice.
- Top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime and garnish with orange wheel and mint leaves.
Ocean Breeze
Image via Betty Buzz
Ingredients
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
- 1.25 oz Pressed Coconut Water
- Drop of Vanilla
- Mint & Orange Zest
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to mixing tin. Shake gently with ice.
- Strain into stem or rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Top with Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda.
- Garnish with fresh Mint bouquet and grated orange zest.
Lead image via Betty Buzz.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!