10 Must-Have Items From Wayfair's Way Day Sale This Year
Wayfair, you’ve got what I need — and a lot of things I want, on sale, for a limited time only. Between April 26th and 27th, the home decor you’ve always dreamed about can be yours for up to 70% off this Way Day. Choose from outdoor furniture, area rugs, lighting, and more on Wayfair's website.
To save you some time (because there’s not a lot left), I browsed through the sale and gathered some of my favorite things! Here are some of the best buys you can shop at Wayfair right now:
Outdoor Furniture (Up To 60% Off)
Charmain Polyethylene (PE) Wicker Seating with Cushions ($310, was $370)
Sesame Naples Steel Pergola with Canopy ($488, was $699)
A canopy is a great way to make your outdoor space feel warm and inviting. This pergola/canopy combo is a mix of modern and boho, workin with just about any other furniture you may have on your porch or patio.
Area Rugs (Up To 80% Off)
Adelia Performance Blue/Orange Rug ($87, was $385)
The colors on this rug are EVERYTHING. Area rugs are often an expensive investment, so this is definitely a deal you don't wanna miss!
Living Room Seating (Up To 60% Off)
Atherine 6-Piece Upholstered Sectional ($700, was $820)
The Atherine Sectional is sleek and sophisticated while still looking cozy and sittable. Can definitely picture a nap or two on those cushy cushions!
Lighting (Up To 65% Off)
Drinkard 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light ($50, was $180)
This vanity light is a simple way to upgrade and modernize your bathroom. The chic design is simple enough to go with any vanity, but stylish enough to make a statement.
Mattresses And More (Up To 70% Off)
Wayfair Sleep™ Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress ($324, was $370)
A mattress that helps cool you down without having to blast your ceiling fan? Count me in.
Bathroom Furniture (Up To 65% Off)
Karine Free-Standing Double Bathroom Vanity With Marble Vanity Top ($817, was $3,562)
The vanity being aesthetically appealing is honestly the second-best thing about the Karine Bathroom Vanity — the deal is insane enough for us to buy it regardless, TBH.
Bedroom Furniture (Up To 60% Off)
Briaroaks Queen Upholstered Platform 3-Piece Bedroom Set ($460, was $800)
If you move a lot in your sleep, a tufted headboard may be your new BFF. Of course this looks lovely, but the padding is sure to save you a lot of headaches...literally.
Kitchen & Dining Furniture (Up To 65% Off)
Gillham Iron Dining Table ($157, was $498)
Honestly? Pack up the whole room — we'll take it. (Really, though, this table is a gorgeous addition for any dining room situation)
Home Office Furniture (Up To 60% Off)
Tisha Corner Bookcase ($96, was $145)
Shelving and storage doesn't have to just be utilitarian — it can be beautiful, too! We love how this bookcase combines form and function.
