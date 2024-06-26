6 Clever Ways To Eat Avocado That's Not Just Guac
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Guacamole is truly one of our main food groups, and it's one of the tastiest ways to eat avocado. But, avos are surprisingly versatile when it comes to crafting savory and sweet recipes alike! From the classic avocado toast to more unique avocado desserts, there's no limit to how you use the green pitted fruit in the kitchen. Dive into these 6 clever ways to eat avocado, and see just how easy it is to elevate your everyday meals with their rich flavor and nutritious benefits!
Brit + Co
As Fries
You can craft your very own fries using fresh avocados by coating them in crispy bread crumbs and baking them for a bit. From there, pair them with your favorite dipping sauce or even the spicy aioli that goes along with our easy recipe for Gluten-Free Baked Avocado Fries!
Brit + Co
On Toast
We all know and love avocado toast. It's the perfect fare for breakfast, lunch, or dinner that packs a nutritious punch! The most basic way to eat avocado on toast is mashing it with some salt and pepper, but we like to get fancy with it and add veggies, cheese, and homemade dressings like the balsamic-based one included in our Avocado Toast with Balsamic Dressing recipe. You can use any type of bread for this, but toasted sourdough is simply *chef's kiss*.
Brit + Co
In Desserts
Avocado desserts are so underrated. You can find recipes for avocado browniesand even healthy ice creams! Our go-to is this Mint Chocolate Chip Avocado Ice Cream served in an adorable avo-shaped chocolate bowl. With sweets like these, you'd never even guess there was avocado included.
Brit + Co
In Smoothies
Like frozen bananas add creaminess to any smoothie, avocados can, too! Freezing some slices before blending them creates such a satisfying texture. Try it out using our recipe for Cosmic Brownie Protein Smoothies! These protein-rich drinks deliver a dose of nostalgia in the tastiest way ever.
Brit + Co
Stuffed
Eating avocado by itself doesn't always spark joy, which is why it's a good idea to bulk 'em up with fillings! Stuffed avocados are a great way to go for an easy lunch or dinner. Just take our Vegan Stuffed Avocados or Shrimp Stuffed Avocados for a spin to see what the hype is all about.
Brit + Co
As Pasta Sauce
Pack your next pasta recipe full of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, and more using some avocados for the sauce! This Creamy Avocado Pasta makes the whole shebang super easy, since all of the sauce ingredients only need a quick blend in a food processor. It's oh-so creamy, plus the sauce can be used for any kind of pasta combo you'd like.
Lead image via Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS.
